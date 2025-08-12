Asking $93K, This Completely Overhauled Spartan Camper Is One of a Kind
Location: Joshua Tree, California
Price: $92,999
Year Built: 1953
Manufacturer: Spartan Aircraft Company
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Designer: Thomas Dietrick
Footprint: 280 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)
From the Agent: "This one-of-a-kind travel trailer offers modern updates to a classic design while keeping true to the Spartan legacy of 1950s America. The model that we chose to restore is an exceedingly rare two-door Royal Spartanette. Less than 600 of the longer, more spacious, Royal versions were produced between 1950 and 1953. Our beautifully restored Spartan tiny house was lovingly rebuilt from the ground up over a five-year period. If you are bored with the sterile, uninspired, boxy tiny houses on the market, this beautifully crafted home might be just right for you! This is a turnkey, move-in ready trailer which offers everything you need to live fully off grid."
The Spartan Trailer in Joshua Tree, California, is currently listed for $92,999 by Thomas Dietrick.
