SubscribeSign In
Asking $93K, This Completely Overhauled Spartan Camper Is One of a KindView 9 Photos

Asking $93K, This Completely Overhauled Spartan Camper Is One of a Kind

Less than 600 Royal Spartanette travel trailers were made—and this one has been rebuilt from top to bottom with a wooden interior and a rooftop solar system.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: Joshua Tree, California

Price: $92,999

Year Built: 1953

Manufacturer: Spartan Aircraft Company

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designer: Thomas Dietrick

Footprint: 280 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "This one-of-a-kind travel trailer offers modern updates to a classic design while keeping true to the Spartan legacy of 1950s America. The  model that we chose to restore is an exceedingly rare two-door Royal Spartanette. Less than 600 of the longer, more spacious, Royal versions were produced between 1950 and 1953. Our beautifully restored Spartan tiny house was lovingly rebuilt from the ground up over a five-year period. If you are bored with the sterile, uninspired, boxy tiny houses on the market, this beautifully crafted home might be just right for you! This is a turnkey, move-in ready trailer which offers everything you need to live fully off grid."

Tongue-and-groove knotty pine lines the walls and ceiling.

Tongue-and-groove knotty pine lines the walls and ceiling.

Asking $93K, This Completely Overhauled Spartan Camper Is One of a Kind - Photo 2 of 8 -
The pink oven is an original 1950s appliance by O’Keefe and Merritt.

The pink oven is an original 1950s appliance by O’Keefe and Merritt.

Four skylights run the length of the 1935 home.

Four skylights run the length of the 1935 home.

Asking $93K, This Completely Overhauled Spartan Camper Is One of a Kind - Photo 5 of 8 -
Asking $93K, This Completely Overhauled Spartan Camper Is One of a Kind - Photo 6 of 8 -
Asking $93K, This Completely Overhauled Spartan Camper Is One of a Kind - Photo 7 of 8 -
The trailer is powered by a 2.4 kilowatt solar system.

The trailer is powered by a 2.4 kilowatt solar system.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.