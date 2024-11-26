Last Chance: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
SubscribeSign In
After a Recent Revamp, This $2.5M Spanish-Style Home Bursts With ColorView 11 Photos

After a Recent Revamp, This $2.5M Spanish-Style Home Bursts With Color

The 1931 Los Feliz residence has charming tile, original archways, and a bright blue kitchen.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 3038 St. George Street, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,488,000

Year Built: 1931

Renovated by: HabHouse

Footprint: 2,264 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and on half baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 acres

From the Agent: "This turnkey Spanish-style home by HabHouse blends charming details with a playful modern flair in a fantastic location. Sited on a street-to-street lot with views of the cascading falls of the Rowena reservoir from the kitchen, dining room, and backyard, this property is truly a rare opportunity. The custom front door with a speakeasy grill opens to 1930s details such as archways, a high coved ceiling, and refinished tongue-and-groove hardwood floors. The living room is a dream for hosting and entertaining, as it flows into the dining room and backyard taking full advantage of the reservoir views. The spacious, enclosed backyard has a lawn and lemon, lime, and pomegranate trees that separate the main house from the ADU."

After a Recent Revamp, This $2.5M Spanish-Style Home Bursts With Color - Photo 1 of 10 -
The bright living room has original curved archways and built-ins, large windows, and refinished hardwood floors.

The bright living room has original curved archways and built-ins, large windows, and refinished hardwood floors.

After a Recent Revamp, This $2.5M Spanish-Style Home Bursts With Color - Photo 3 of 10 -
After a Recent Revamp, This $2.5M Spanish-Style Home Bursts With Color - Photo 4 of 10 -
The dining room opens to a balcony overlooking the landscape, which is dotted with palm trees.

The dining room opens to a balcony overlooking the landscape, which is dotted with palm trees.

After a Recent Revamp, This $2.5M Spanish-Style Home Bursts With Color - Photo 6 of 10 -
Each bedroom has a custom en suite bath complete with tile and Venetian plaster.

Each bedroom has a custom en suite bath complete with tile and Venetian plaster.

After a Recent Revamp, This $2.5M Spanish-Style Home Bursts With Color - Photo 8 of 10 -
A detached ADU awaits in the backyard. "The turnkey structure offers a remodeled kitchen with new appliances, plenty of storage, and a full bathroom," notes the agent.

A detached ADU awaits in the backyard. "The turnkey structure offers a remodeled kitchen with new appliances, plenty of storage, and a full bathroom," notes the agent.

After a Recent Revamp, This $2.5M Spanish-Style Home Bursts With Color - Photo 10 of 10 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.