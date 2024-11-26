After a Recent Revamp, This $2.5M Spanish-Style Home Bursts With Color
Location: 3038 St. George Street, Los Angeles, California
Price: $2,488,000
Year Built: 1931
Renovated by: HabHouse
Footprint: 2,264 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and on half baths)
Lot Size: 0.14 acres
From the Agent: "This turnkey Spanish-style home by HabHouse blends charming details with a playful modern flair in a fantastic location. Sited on a street-to-street lot with views of the cascading falls of the Rowena reservoir from the kitchen, dining room, and backyard, this property is truly a rare opportunity. The custom front door with a speakeasy grill opens to 1930s details such as archways, a high coved ceiling, and refinished tongue-and-groove hardwood floors. The living room is a dream for hosting and entertaining, as it flows into the dining room and backyard taking full advantage of the reservoir views. The spacious, enclosed backyard has a lawn and lemon, lime, and pomegranate trees that separate the main house from the ADU."
3038 St. George Street, located in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,488,000 by Joey Kiralla of Modern California House.
