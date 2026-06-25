Like a Hat, a Wavy Roof Caps This Beach House in Australia

Photographer: Zella Casey Brown / @zellacaseybrown

From the Architect: "This home sits on flat land on the edge of a lagoon within a stones throw of a surf beach. It faces north, with panoramic views of wetlands, lime green pastures, and the mountains of the Great Dividing Range. The plan, with its staggered massing and central spine, is private to the street with the recessed garage contrasting the curved exterior of the media room sweeping in to the central front door. Internally, the spine varies in height, punctuated by light shafts as you pass a series of bedrooms leading to the private primary bedroom suite and the northern garden terrace under the large cantilever balcony. The upstairs is slowly revealed as one large living, dining, and kitchen area, with a curved floating timber ceiling rising to the north, taking in the sun and views. Two protruding decks with a fully opening door configuration link inside and outside, while the large cantilever roof protects the northern glazed façade. The floating roof is supported on near-invisible round steel columns, creating a glazed light throughout the upper floor.

"The interior and exterior is all exposed white bricks, rustic long brick at the exterior and more refined internally, with the concrete structure exposed throughout. The geometric, curved roof gently changes angle from the front to the rear gently and is clad in copper. Brass doors, windows, and railings respond to the seaside condition of the site. Throughout the home, the stone floors are all heated electrically and powered by a large solar rooftop array concealed behind the flat roof on the street side and batteries in the garage. This, combined with the double glazing and large roof overhang, responds well to the micro-climate of the South Coast. Meticulously crafted by skilled craftsmen in concrete, bricks, brass, copper, and tallowwood, the home is a very considered response to a very special place."