We Would Live in a Barn If It Looked Like This One on the Isle of Wight
Project Details:
Location: Isle of Wight, United Kingdom
Architect: Studio Weave / @studioweave
Footprint: 1,700 square feet
Structural Engineer: HLS Structural Engineers
Civil Engineer: Webb Yates
Lighting Design: Tom Massey
Photographer: Lorenzo Zandri / @lorenzozandri
From the Architect: "Studio Weave has completed a family home on the Isle of Wight. The site is surrounded by farmland near the town of Cowes. The building’s rough charm comes from being embedded in a working farm with romantic views.
"The design follows a light-touch approach, guided by sustainability and a deep respect for the historic building. Minimal changes were made, ensuring that the barn’s agricultural identity remains intact while adapting it for modern habitation. The architectural approach amplifies the character of the existing structure rather than replacing it. Original materials are celebrated and left visible, preserving elements that reflect the building’s 50-plus-year history. Subtle interventions create uplifting, high-quality spaces while maintaining the simplicity of the barn’s past.
"A generous, open-plan kitchen and living area forms the heart of the home. Along its north-north-east elevation, a double-height expanse of glazing introduces soft morning light and frames long views across the surrounding farmland and the River Medina.
"Collaboration and craft were key drivers of the project. Many of the finer details were developed on site in dialogue with maker Mike at Imphouse and his team, whose skill and labor are embedded throughout the finished building. This collaborative process ensured a highly bespoke outcome tailored to the barn’s unique qualities.
"To embed the building in the landscape, Studio Weave has been working closely with Tom Massey Studio to produce a considered, long-term vision for the landscape. In creating the garden, Studio Weave continued in with their recent work in low-water/low-maintenance planting. The light-touch yet robust garden design removed decades-old concrete where needed for drainage, using the crushed concrete as mulch and minimizing the use of imported materials."
