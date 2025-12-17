We Would Live in a Barn If It Looked Like This One on the Isle of Wight

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Studio Weave has completed a family home on the Isle of Wight. The site is surrounded by farmland near the town of Cowes. The building’s rough charm comes from being embedded in a working farm with romantic views.

"The design follows a light-touch approach, guided by sustainability and a deep respect for the historic building. Minimal changes were made, ensuring that the barn’s agricultural identity remains intact while adapting it for modern habitation. The architectural approach amplifies the character of the existing structure rather than replacing it. Original materials are celebrated and left visible, preserving elements that reflect the building’s 50-plus-year history. Subtle interventions create uplifting, high-quality spaces while maintaining the simplicity of the barn’s past.

"A generous, open-plan kitchen and living area forms the heart of the home. Along its north-north-east elevation, a double-height expanse of glazing introduces soft morning light and frames long views across the surrounding farmland and the River Medina.