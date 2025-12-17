We Would Live in a Barn If It Looked Like This One on the Isle of Wight

SubscribeSign In
The structure has been freshened up with concrete floors, clerestories, a wall of windows, and built-ins that help define the layout.
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Isle of Wight, United Kingdom

Architect: Studio Weave / @studioweave

Footprint: 1,700 square feet

Structural Engineer: HLS Structural Engineers

Civil Engineer: Webb Yates

Lighting Design: Tom Massey

Photographer: Lorenzo Zandri / @lorenzozandri

From the Architect: "Studio Weave has completed a family home on the Isle of Wight. The site is surrounded by farmland near the town of Cowes. The building’s rough charm comes from being embedded in a working farm with romantic views.

"The design follows a light-touch approach, guided by sustainability and a deep respect for the historic building. Minimal changes were made, ensuring that the barn’s agricultural identity remains intact while adapting it for modern habitation. The architectural approach amplifies the character of the existing structure rather than replacing it. Original materials are celebrated and left visible, preserving elements that reflect the building’s 50-plus-year history. Subtle interventions create uplifting, high-quality spaces while maintaining the simplicity of the barn’s past.

"A generous, open-plan kitchen and living area forms the heart of the home. Along its north-north-east elevation, a double-height expanse of glazing introduces soft morning light and frames long views across the surrounding farmland and the River Medina.

"Collaboration and craft were key drivers of the project. Many of the finer details were developed on site in dialogue with maker Mike at Imphouse and his team, whose skill and labor are embedded throughout the finished building. This collaborative process ensured a highly bespoke outcome tailored to the barn’s unique qualities.

"To embed the building in the landscape, Studio Weave has been working closely with Tom Massey Studio to produce a considered, long-term vision for the landscape. In creating the garden, Studio Weave continued in with their recent work in low-water/low-maintenance planting. The light-touch yet robust garden design removed decades-old concrete where needed for drainage, using the crushed concrete as mulch and minimizing the use of imported materials."

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

Topics

RenovationsHome Tours

