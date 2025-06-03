For $2.9M, Contemporary Design Meets New England Tranquility on 13 Acres in Norfolk, Massachusetts

41 Myrtle Street in Norfolk, Massachusetts, is currently listed at $2,900,000 by Kim Williams at Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Situated on over 13 wooded acres, this newly constructed home offers 5,122 square feet of well-planned living space. The layout features an open floor plan with high ceilings and large windows that maximize natural light and views of the surrounding landscape.

The main level includes a spacious living area with a gas fireplace and exposed beams, and a chef’s kitchen outfitted with a large center island, custom cabinetry, and premium appliances.