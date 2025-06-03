For $2.9M, Contemporary Design Meets New England Tranquility on 13 Acres in Norfolk, Massachusetts
41 Myrtle Street in Norfolk, Massachusetts, is currently listed at $2,900,000 by Kim Williams at Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.
Situated on over 13 wooded acres, this newly constructed home offers 5,122 square feet of well-planned living space. The layout features an open floor plan with high ceilings and large windows that maximize natural light and views of the surrounding landscape.
The main level includes a spacious living area with a gas fireplace and exposed beams, and a chef’s kitchen outfitted with a large center island, custom cabinetry, and premium appliances.
The home also includes a generous primary suite with a spa-style bathroom that features an oversized shower, freestanding tub, and dual vanities.
Additional spaces include a home office, a loft, and an attached two-car garage. The design prioritizes privacy, efficiency, and comfort while offering a modern interior surrounded by mature trees and natural scenery.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2024
Square Feet: 5,122
Plot Size: 13.3 acres
