Designed for Multigenerational Living, This Forested Compound in Colleyville Seeks $3M
7312 Hix Court in Colleyville, Texas, is currently listed at $3,065,000 by Andrew Miranda and Jorge Miranda at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.
Tucked away on a five-acre wooded cul de sac backing up to Big Bear Creek, this reimagined Colleyville estate offers a rare, multigenerational layout centered on indoor/outdoor connectivity. Through a recent comprehensive renovation, the property trades typical suburban sprawl for a cohesive compound design, linking a 5,978-square-foot main residence to a 903-square-foot independent guest house via an intimate central courtyard.
The design bridges clean contemporary updates with rugged natural surroundings, prioritizing sight lines through extensive glazing. In the main house, a game and entertaining wing opens to the outdoors with panoramic full-slider glass doors. An adjacent lounge offers quartzite surfaces, commercial-style glass entry doors, and dedicated AV-home automation infrastructure.
The culinary core is anchored by a massive 15-by-6-foot central island wrapped in book matched Panda Marble, pairing high-contrast stone with premium integrated Thermador and Wolf appliances, dual farmhouse sinks, and discrete custom cabinetry.
Across the shared courtyard, the steel-framed guest house functions as a flexible, self-contained pavilion. Punctuated by six sets of updated steel doors and minimalist Juliet balconies, it serves as an airy, light-filled volume for extended stays or remote work.
In the terraced backyard, over 2,000 square feet of low-profile patios and updated timber decking step down toward a bridge-approach pool and spa, a stone fireplace, and a built-in outdoor kitchen. Framed by a dense greenbelt, the design creates a highly private, resort-scale footprint that defers entirely to the landscape.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 1982
Square Feet: 5,978
Plot Size: 5.16 acres
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