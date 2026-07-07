Designed for Multigenerational Living, This Forested Compound in Colleyville Seeks $3M

7312 Hix Court in Colleyville, Texas, is currently listed at $3,065,000 by Andrew Miranda and Jorge Miranda at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

Tucked away on a five-acre wooded cul de sac backing up to Big Bear Creek, this reimagined Colleyville estate offers a rare, multigenerational layout centered on indoor/outdoor connectivity. Through a recent comprehensive renovation, the property trades typical suburban sprawl for a cohesive compound design, linking a 5,978-square-foot main residence to a 903-square-foot independent guest house via an intimate central courtyard.

The design bridges clean contemporary updates with rugged natural surroundings, prioritizing sight lines through extensive glazing. In the main house, a game and entertaining wing opens to the outdoors with panoramic full-slider glass doors. An adjacent lounge offers quartzite surfaces, commercial-style glass entry doors, and dedicated AV-home automation infrastructure.