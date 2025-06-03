This Tuscan-Inspired Sonoma Valley Estate With Its Own Vineyard Asks $4.1M

4435 Cavedale Road in Glen Ellen, California, is currently listed at $4,100,000 by Tina Shone and Amanda Shone at Sotheby’s International Realty - Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage.

Inspired by the timeless hill towns of Tuscany, this ridge-top estate on over 10 acres acres offers 50-mile views, stunning sunsets, and complete privacy with access to both Sonoma and Napa. Custom-designed by House + House Architects to blend with its surroundings, the 3,200-square-foot main residence features three bedrooms, two offices and two and a half baths marked by soaring ceilings, reclaimed Douglas fir floors, and a chef’s kitchen with Viking and Bosch appliances.

Floor-to-ceiling windows frame rolling hills and protected land trusts, ensuring views that will never be spoiled. The 600-square-foot detached guest house includes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom suite. A third structure, the garage complex, offers a two-car garage, art studio, wine-making lab and temperature-controlled storage room and workshop.