This Tuscan-Inspired Sonoma Valley Estate With Its Own Vineyard Asks $4.1M
4435 Cavedale Road in Glen Ellen, California, is currently listed at $4,100,000 by Tina Shone and Amanda Shone at Sotheby’s International Realty - Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage.
Inspired by the timeless hill towns of Tuscany, this ridge-top estate on over 10 acres acres offers 50-mile views, stunning sunsets, and complete privacy with access to both Sonoma and Napa. Custom-designed by House + House Architects to blend with its surroundings, the 3,200-square-foot main residence features three bedrooms, two offices and two and a half baths marked by soaring ceilings, reclaimed Douglas fir floors, and a chef’s kitchen with Viking and Bosch appliances.
Floor-to-ceiling windows frame rolling hills and protected land trusts, ensuring views that will never be spoiled. The 600-square-foot detached guest house includes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom suite. A third structure, the garage complex, offers a two-car garage, art studio, wine-making lab and temperature-controlled storage room and workshop.
The estate vineyard, designed by local expert Carmine Indindoli, produces both summer rosé from Grenache and a Bordeaux-style red blend for winter enjoyment. Outdoor living is unrivaled with a pool and spa, al fresco dining terrace, bocce court, and gardens bursting with poppies and wisteria. Other amenities include a backup generator, EV charger, solar, and a private well with ample storage. Whether you’re sipping rose on the pool ledge at sunset or watching stars streak through the night sky, this is Wine Country living at its finest.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1976
Square Feet: 3,20010.38
Plot Size: 10.38 acres
