A New Vintage of Sonoma County Living Hits the Market for $3.8M

1580 Clear Ridge Drive in Healdsburg, California, is currently listed at $3,850,000 by Tiffiny Alexander at Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty.

Just five minutes from Healdsburg Square, this custom-built home combines contemporary design with thoughtful functionality. Spanning four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, the residence features an expansive three-car garage and motor court, providing ample off-street parking.

The main level centers on an open-concept great room, dining area, and kitchen, all designed for effortless entertaining. Climate-controlled wine storage is seamlessly integrated, while the kitchen showcases custom cabinetry, artisan hardware, layered lighting, a 48-inch double-oven gas range, two additional ovens, two dishwashers, a built-in refrigerator, and a pantry tailored for hosting. An oversized island provides social seating, making this space both beautiful and functional. A main-level en suite bedroom, large laundry, and elegant powder room complete the floor.