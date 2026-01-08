A New Vintage of Sonoma County Living Hits the Market for $3.8M
1580 Clear Ridge Drive in Healdsburg, California, is currently listed at $3,850,000 by Tiffiny Alexander at Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty.
Just five minutes from Healdsburg Square, this custom-built home combines contemporary design with thoughtful functionality. Spanning four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, the residence features an expansive three-car garage and motor court, providing ample off-street parking.
The main level centers on an open-concept great room, dining area, and kitchen, all designed for effortless entertaining. Climate-controlled wine storage is seamlessly integrated, while the kitchen showcases custom cabinetry, artisan hardware, layered lighting, a 48-inch double-oven gas range, two additional ovens, two dishwashers, a built-in refrigerator, and a pantry tailored for hosting. An oversized island provides social seating, making this space both beautiful and functional. A main-level en suite bedroom, large laundry, and elegant powder room complete the floor.
Upstairs, three additional bedrooms—including a primary en suite—are complemented by secondary bathrooms and an open loft, all offering expansive views. Multiple decks and private patios create a range of outdoor experiences, perfectly suited to the Mediterranean climate.
Natural light fills the home, highlighting rolling hill vistas from nearly every window. Stacking sliding glass doors blur the line between indoors and out, while rich wood detailing introduces warmth to a refined modern palette.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2025
Square Feet: 2,843
Plot Size: 0.29 acres
