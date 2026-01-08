Wake Up to Views of a Wildlife Preserve From This $4.7M Home in Melbourne, Florida

586 Wethersfield Place in Melbourne, Florida, is currently listed at $4,750,000 by Stephanie Dandridge at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built with an exacting attention to craft, the residence is anchored by a poured concrete block foundation reinforced with double steel rebar, underscoring a commitment to durability as much as design. The site offers privacy and uninterrupted views of a protected wildlife preserve, positioning the home in quiet dialogue with its surroundings.

The landscape, designed by Susan Hall, is both deliberate and storied, incorporating antique reclaimed Chicago brick that lends texture and a sense of continuity to the grounds. At the center of the outdoor experience is an 85,000-gallon saltwater pool and spa, carefully sited to receive full-day sunlight while contributing to passive cooling throughout the home.