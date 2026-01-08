Wake Up to Views of a Wildlife Preserve From This $4.7M Home in Melbourne, Florida
586 Wethersfield Place in Melbourne, Florida, is currently listed at $4,750,000 by Stephanie Dandridge at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
Built with an exacting attention to craft, the residence is anchored by a poured concrete block foundation reinforced with double steel rebar, underscoring a commitment to durability as much as design. The site offers privacy and uninterrupted views of a protected wildlife preserve, positioning the home in quiet dialogue with its surroundings.
The landscape, designed by Susan Hall, is both deliberate and storied, incorporating antique reclaimed Chicago brick that lends texture and a sense of continuity to the grounds. At the center of the outdoor experience is an 85,000-gallon saltwater pool and spa, carefully sited to receive full-day sunlight while contributing to passive cooling throughout the home.
Six garages—two designed to accommodate taller vehicles—support both utility and collection. Inside, the architecture balances scale with warmth. Eight bedrooms and twelve baths are distributed across spaces designed for multigenerational living, privacy, and everyday ease.
Materials carry the narrative: antique railroad ties sourced from the Great Salt Lake region define the living room, while hand-hewn Canadian beams introduce a tactile and rustic counterpoint in the family room. Performance is embedded throughout, with a hardwired whole-house generator, an auto-leveling pool system, and thoughtfully integrated mechanical infrastructure.
Four kitchens and six laundry zones reflect a house designed to operate seamlessly at scale. A lower-level apartment, planned with long-term living in mind, features soundproofed walls and widened doorways for accessibility. The main kitchen—framed by antique barn beams—functions as both a working culinary space and a gathering point, capable of supporting everything from daily meals to large-scale entertaining. More than a single-family residence, the home is a considered estate—defined by material integrity, architectural intention, and a long view toward how spaces are lived in over time.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 8
Baths: 7 full, 5 partial
Year Built: 2007
Square Feet: 10,869
Plot Size: 1.77 acres
