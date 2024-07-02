In Sonoma, a Storybook-esque Home Lists for $4.9M

6015 Grove Street in Sonoma, is currently listed at $4,950,000 by Caroline Sebastiani at Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage.

Nestled in the serene west side of Sonoma, the estate of designer Wendy Owen is a testament to her design sensibility, as influenced by icons Michael Taylor and Ron Mann. Hand-laid stone walls and terraces integrate the home with its natural surroundings. In a blend of luxurious earthy textures, the interiors feature radiant-heated limestone floors and limestone-plastered walls.

The main home is a sanctuary of sophistication, with views of the surrounding landscape. Adjacent is the guest house, which provides a tranquil accommodation for visitors.