In Sonoma, a Storybook-esque Home Lists for $4.9M
6015 Grove Street in Sonoma, is currently listed at $4,950,000 by Caroline Sebastiani at Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage.
Nestled in the serene west side of Sonoma, the estate of designer Wendy Owen is a testament to her design sensibility, as influenced by icons Michael Taylor and Ron Mann. Hand-laid stone walls and terraces integrate the home with its natural surroundings. In a blend of luxurious earthy textures, the interiors feature radiant-heated limestone floors and limestone-plastered walls.
The main home is a sanctuary of sophistication, with views of the surrounding landscape. Adjacent is the guest house, which provides a tranquil accommodation for visitors.
It’s all about stone here: Find a stone dining room, stone pavilion, and a charming stone potting shed. The outdoor spaces offer multiple areas to relax and enjoy the scenery. Set on seven acres, the property is retreat in the heart of wine country.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3 full
Year Built: 1982
Square Feet: 4,335
Plot Size: 7.18 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.