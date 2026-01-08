Every Corner of This $2.2M Villa Is Designed to Capture Views of the Himalayas

Ranikhet in Uttarakhand, India, is currently listed at $2,216,194 by Sameer Chadna and Vidur Sachthey at India Sotheby’s International Realty.

Nestled in the tranquil hills of Ranikhet, this luxury villa offers an extraordinary retreat surrounded by the majestic Himalayas, including breathtaking views of Chaukhamba and Nanda Devi peaks. Sprawled across a nearly one-acre plot, this exquisite estate blends contemporary comfort with natural serenity, encompassing a grand main residence and five elegant cottages amid lush, landscaped greenery.

The main house features a magnificent primary suite, a guest bedroom, expansive living and dining areas, and a modern open-plan kitchen that flows seamlessly onto a wooden deck overlooking the pool and manicured gardens. Every corner of the property is designed to capture panoramic Himalayan views, creating an effortless indoor/outdoor experience.