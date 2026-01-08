Every Corner of This $2.2M Villa Is Designed to Capture Views of the Himalayas
Ranikhet in Uttarakhand, India, is currently listed at $2,216,194 by Sameer Chadna and Vidur Sachthey at India Sotheby’s International Realty.
Nestled in the tranquil hills of Ranikhet, this luxury villa offers an extraordinary retreat surrounded by the majestic Himalayas, including breathtaking views of Chaukhamba and Nanda Devi peaks. Sprawled across a nearly one-acre plot, this exquisite estate blends contemporary comfort with natural serenity, encompassing a grand main residence and five elegant cottages amid lush, landscaped greenery.
The main house features a magnificent primary suite, a guest bedroom, expansive living and dining areas, and a modern open-plan kitchen that flows seamlessly onto a wooden deck overlooking the pool and manicured gardens. Every corner of the property is designed to capture panoramic Himalayan views, creating an effortless indoor/outdoor experience.
Each of the five cottages is uniquely designed with en suite bathrooms, air-conditioning, and warm interiors that offer privacy and comfort—perfect for family stays or boutique hospitality. The estate includes seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and one powder room, providing ample space for both living and entertaining.
Dedicated wellness and recreation facilities include a fully equipped gym, a two-person sauna, and a swimming pool. The outdoor areas feature manicured lawns, fruit orchards, a putting green, tranquil ponds, and slate-lined pathways—reflecting understated elegance and harmony with nature.
Beyond the estate, residents can explore Ranikhet’s colonial charm, ancient temples, and bustling local markets filled with handicrafts and traditional textiles. Birdwatchers and nature lovers will find endless inspiration amidst Himalayan wildlife such as magpies and turtle doves.
Whether envisioned as a private mountain residence, luxury holiday home, or wellness retreat, this villa in Ranikhet redefines mountain living with its warm hospitality, scenic beauty, and refined luxury—a true sanctuary in the heart of the Himalayas.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 7
Baths: 7 full, 1 partial
Square Feet: 10,869
Plot Size: 0.892 acres
