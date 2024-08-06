An Extraordinary Estate in McLean, Virginia, Asks $29.9M

6501 Bright Mountain Road in McLean, Virginia, is currently listed at $29,990,000 by Mark Lowham at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Perched on a hilltop in the prestigious enclave of Langley, this six-bedroom, thirteen-bath residence commands more than five acres of private, meticulously landscaped woods and gardens. A long, private drive introduces the gated entrance, promising seclusion and exclusivity. Beyond the gates, a gently winding path of European cobblestones leads to a grand parking court, flanked by eight double-height, climate-controlled garages, setting the stage for the architectural masterpiece that awaits. The exterior of Langley Crest is swathed in concrete stucco, copper gutters, and Vermont slate.

Once inside the expansive entry hall, guests are greeted by soaring ceilings and a sense of grandeur. The formal living room, with a modern marble fireplace, and the dining room, capable of hosting 40 guests, exude sophistication. The great room, with double-height ceilings, offers unobstructed views of the dramatic pool and gardens and a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. The heart of the home is the European-inspired kitchen, where Italian cabinetry complements the classic La Cornue range, custom-made in France. An adjacent breakfast room and a separate chef’s kitchen equipped with professional-grade appliances sets the stage for those that love to entertain. In the west wing, a richly paneled study, complete with LED-lit bookcases and a marble fireplace, provides an ideal space for work or intimate gatherings. The east wing offers a second study or receiving room, a formal powder room, and a spacious coat room.

The bedroom suite on the main level is a luxurious sanctuary, featuring a living room with a marble fireplace, a bedroom with soaring tray ceilings and LED lighting, and a spa-inspired bath with heated floors; dual shower, vanities, and water closets; and a soaking tub overlooking the private gardens. The adjoining dressing room has floor-to-ceiling European cabinets and custom mirrors. A floating staircase leads to the second level, home to four additional bedroom suites, each with en suite baths and walk-in closets. The second-floor primary suite mirrors the opulence of the main-level suite, with a double-sided dressing room offering an abundance of natural light and panoramic views of the northern gardens. A second staircase and an elevator provide easy access to all three levels of the residence. The lower garden level is an entertainer’s dream, with eleven-foot ceilings and a massive gathering room with a 150-inch marble fireplace and a custom crystal chandelier above the wet bar.

A private tasting room and a luxurious screening room with a refreshment bar further enhance the entertainment options. The gym, complete with a private spa, dry sauna, and wet steam hammam, offers a serene retreat. A sixth bedroom and bath complete this level. Outside, the swimming pool—surrounded by the private gardens and the natural landscape—features a built-in spa and tanning ledge, and is flanked by a waterfall and two fire pits. The all-season pool house is climate controlled and features a built-in kitchen, fireplace, and full cabana bath, making it the perfect destination for both year-round relaxation and entertainment. State-of-the-art security and AV systems and a 600 Amp Caterpillar generator provide added security and convenience to the estate. Listing Details

Bedrooms: 6 Baths: 9 full, 4 partial Year Built: 2023

Plot Size: 5.3 acres
































