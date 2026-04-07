A Charming Coastal Retreat in Jamestown Village Seeks $6M
30 Walcott Avenue in Jamestown, Rhode Island, is currently listed at $6,000,000 by Kelly Holmes at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.
30 Walcott Avenue is a custom-built coastal retreat in the idyllic seaside village of Jamestown, offering sweeping views of Narragansett Bay and the iconic Newport Bridge. Completed in 2024, the residence is just a short stroll to the village’s shops, restaurants, and vibrant marina in an unbeatable location that captures the very best of island living.
The residence pairs design with efficiency where rich finishes and craftsmanship meet high-performance systems. The interiors are defined by oversized windows, soaring ceilings, and exquisite millwork that frame the water and bridge views.
An elevator provides seamless access across all four levels, and an infrared-heated yoga room with adjacent full bath creates a private wellness sanctuary at home. Geothermal heating, solar panels, and generator ensure sustainable comfort and peace of mind.
Complementing the main house, a guest cottage with a fourth bedroom and full bathroom offers accommodations for guests, while a four-car garage offers ample storage for vehicles and coastal gear alike.
The property also includes a separate abutting lot, enabling future expansion, a potential compound, or enhanced privacy. Whether envisioned as a year-round residence or a luxurious coastal escape, this property delivers timeless design, and sustainability in the heart of Jamestown.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 5 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2022
Square Feet: 4,399
Plot Size: 0.57 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
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