A Charming Coastal Retreat in Jamestown Village Seeks $6M

30 Walcott Avenue in Jamestown, Rhode Island, is currently listed at $6,000,000 by Kelly Holmes at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

30 Walcott Avenue is a custom-built coastal retreat in the idyllic seaside village of Jamestown, offering sweeping views of Narragansett Bay and the iconic Newport Bridge. Completed in 2024, the residence is just a short stroll to the village’s shops, restaurants, and vibrant marina in an unbeatable location that captures the very best of island living.

The residence pairs design with efficiency where rich finishes and craftsmanship meet high-performance systems. The interiors are defined by oversized windows, soaring ceilings, and exquisite millwork that frame the water and bridge views.