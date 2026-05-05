An Archetypal Sarasota School Home Nestled in Siesta Key Asks $3.3M

7647 Sanderling Road in Sarasota, Florida, is currently listed at $3,300,000 by Janet Moore and Mary Jane Benavente at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Designed by architect Tim Siebert, the Ness House is a timeless expression of the Sarasota School of Architecture—defined by clean lines, natural light, and a seamless connection to the outdoors.

Privately set within the gated enclave of Sanderling, the residence embodies understated luxury. Expansive walls of glass blur the line between inside and out, inviting sunlight to fill the interiors while framing tranquil natural surroundings.