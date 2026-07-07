A Cabana Bar and Spokane River Views Anchor This $7.2M Retreat

1418 W Bellerive Lane in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is currently listed at $7,295,000 by Lea Williams at Tomlinson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Situated on a coveted south-facing parcel along the Spokane River in Coeur d’Alene, this 2019 contemporary residence offers indoor/outdoor waterfront living. Designed and executed as a singular collaborative effort by an award-winning architect-builder team, the home turns its back to the street, opening entirely through wide-span NanaWall glass systems to frame 55 feet of prime river frontage.

The architecture relies on clean, low-profile geometric lines that defer to the natural waterfront landscape. Inside, the spatial layout is anchored by an expansive, hyper-functional chef’s kitchen engineered for large-scale hospitality. The footprint is organized around an oversized central island designed to seat 14 guests, supported by a culinary baseline: dual Wolf ovens and cooktops, dual Miele dishwashers, and a discrete butler’s pantry that keeps the main sight lines uncluttered.