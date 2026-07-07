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A Cabana Bar and Spokane River Views Anchor This $7.2M RetreatView 11 Photos

A Cabana Bar and Spokane River Views Anchor This $7.2M Retreat

Set along 55 feet of Gold Coast frontage in Coeur d’Alene.
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1418 W Bellerive Lane in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is currently listed at $7,295,000 by Lea Williams at Tomlinson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Situated on a coveted south-facing parcel along the Spokane River in Coeur d’Alene, this 2019 contemporary residence offers indoor/outdoor waterfront living. Designed and executed as a singular collaborative effort by an award-winning architect-builder team, the home turns its back to the street, opening entirely through wide-span NanaWall glass systems to frame 55 feet of prime river frontage. 

The architecture relies on clean, low-profile geometric lines that defer to the natural waterfront landscape. Inside, the spatial layout is anchored by an expansive, hyper-functional chef’s kitchen engineered for large-scale hospitality. The footprint is organized around an oversized central island designed to seat 14 guests, supported by a culinary baseline: dual Wolf ovens and cooktops, dual Miele dishwashers, and a discrete butler’s pantry that keeps the main sight lines uncluttered. 

When the glazed pocket doors retract, the boundary between the interior and exterior dissolves. The main living zone transitions seamlessly into a stepped, resort-style entertaining terrace. Rather than competing with the river backdrop, the outdoor layout zones the space purposefully, incorporating a clean turf lounge, a minimalist cabana bar, a dedicated outdoor dining pavilion, and a commercial-grade fire pit positioned right at the water’s edge. It’s a disciplined build that trades typical lakefront ostentation for precise craftsmanship and effortless environmental connection.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full, 2 partial

Year Built: 2019 

Square Feet: 4,320

Plot Size: 0.22 acres

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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