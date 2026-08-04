Every Story in This $1.9M Lake Pontchartrain Home Comes Framed in Glass

4809 Neyrey Drive in Metairie, Louisiana, is currently listed at $1,979,000 by Douglas Adams and David Smith at Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty.

There are very few addresses in the entire Metro New Orleans market where you can wake each morning to unobstructed, panoramic views of Lake Pontchartrain. Positioned directly on the water in Metairie’s most coveted lakefront corridor, this three-level contemporary estate offers interiors swathed in floor-to-ceiling glass, where every principal room frames a different chapter of the lake's ever-changing light.

A saltwater pool and heated spa anchor the outdoor living level, while a primary suite balcony and terraces extend the entertaining footprint from the water’s edge skyward across three stories of dramatic architecture. An in-residence heated sauna adds a layer of wellness amenity rarely found outside of true luxury compounds.