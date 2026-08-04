Every Story in This $1.9M Lake Pontchartrain Home Comes Framed in Glass
4809 Neyrey Drive in Metairie, Louisiana, is currently listed at $1,979,000 by Douglas Adams and David Smith at Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty.
There are very few addresses in the entire Metro New Orleans market where you can wake each morning to unobstructed, panoramic views of Lake Pontchartrain. Positioned directly on the water in Metairie’s most coveted lakefront corridor, this three-level contemporary estate offers interiors swathed in floor-to-ceiling glass, where every principal room frames a different chapter of the lake's ever-changing light.
A saltwater pool and heated spa anchor the outdoor living level, while a primary suite balcony and terraces extend the entertaining footprint from the water’s edge skyward across three stories of dramatic architecture. An in-residence heated sauna adds a layer of wellness amenity rarely found outside of true luxury compounds.
Inside, the interiors are appointed with designer-grade counters, stainless appliances, a wine cooler, gas fireplace, and the kind of generous natural light that only direct southern water exposure can deliver. Energy-efficient windows, water heater, and multi-zone climate control speak to the thoughtfulness of the home's systems.
The home sits just minutes from Lakeside Mall, New Orleans’ premier dining corridors, Louis Armstrong International Airport, and I-10 access, placing downtown New Orleans, the Northshore, Ochsner and Tulane medical centers, and the French Quarter all within a short drive. Perhaps most enticing is the offer for bond for deed financing for qualified buyers with negotiable down payment, competitive rate structure, and customized payment terms. Even the furniture is included.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1986
Square feet: 4,431
Plot Size: 0.2 acres
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