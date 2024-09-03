SubscribeSign In
In the Suburbs of Montreal, a Waterfront Home Hits the Market for $4M

Bright, airy rooms open out to stunning water views in this Beaconsfield residence.
250 Boulevard Beaconsfield in Beaconsfield, Quebec, is currently listed at $4,007,353 by Cassandra Aurora at Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec.

This contemporary home is accessed by a private driveway, and features four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. High ceilings and expansive windows are strategically placed throughout the home to showcase the surrounding serene landscape. 

Inside, find a gas fireplace, wine cellar, generous mud room, office, and family room on the main floor. Each bedroom has its own en suite bathroom, while the primary suite also boasts unobstructed water views and a private gym. Above the three-car garage is an additional "in-law" suite, offering added space for guests or family. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial 

Year Built: 2010

Plot Size: 0.52 acres

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

