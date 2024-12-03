Extend Your Stay...Permanently With This W Boston Penthouse Asking $4.1M

110 Stuart St, Unit PH3 in Boston, Massachusetts, is currently listed at $4,150,000 by William Montero and Mizner + Montero at Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Designed by award-wining Eric Roseff Designs, Penthouse 3 at the W Boston is rife with custom details like floors, wallpaper, lighting and fixtures, alongside Wolfe, Sub-Zero, and Bosch appliances. The open, ultra modern floor plan was created for those that love to entertain with views from every room.

And then, there are the perks of living in a hotel: Enjoy a house/hotel phone that’s connected to valet, restaurant, cleaning, concierge, security, and more. The lobby level houses 12,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and underneath it is a 142-car parking garage with valet service to condominium owners. There’s also a spa, 24-hour gym, and business meeting spaces.