Smart Mountain Living Just Minutes from Park City Asks $10.8M

7744 E Moon Dance Circle in Kamas, Utah, is currently listed at $10,800,000 by Michelle Eastman and Bridit Flint at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 2022 and designed by architect Glenn Taucher of Line 8 Design, this 2.88-acre estate blends modern architecture with state-of-the-art amenities. The property—in the private Victory Ranch community—includes over 3,900 square feet of outdoor living space and is equipped with efficient infrastructure, including radiant zoned heating, a reverse osmosis water system for the entire house, and Lutron lighting integrated with Savant smart home controls.

The main living area features floor-to-ceiling Sierra Pacific windows, an Indiana limestone and steel fireplace, and a 172-bottle temperature-controlled wine room. The kitchen is outfitted with Thermador professional appliances, a custom Raw Urth vent hood, quartz countertops, dual dishwashers, and a walk-in butler’s pantry with a built-in coffee bar and wine refrigerator.