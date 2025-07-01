Smart Mountain Living Just Minutes from Park City Asks $10.8M
7744 E Moon Dance Circle in Kamas, Utah, is currently listed at $10,800,000 by Michelle Eastman and Bridit Flint at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.
Built in 2022 and designed by architect Glenn Taucher of Line 8 Design, this 2.88-acre estate blends modern architecture with state-of-the-art amenities. The property—in the private Victory Ranch community—includes over 3,900 square feet of outdoor living space and is equipped with efficient infrastructure, including radiant zoned heating, a reverse osmosis water system for the entire house, and Lutron lighting integrated with Savant smart home controls.
The main living area features floor-to-ceiling Sierra Pacific windows, an Indiana limestone and steel fireplace, and a 172-bottle temperature-controlled wine room. The kitchen is outfitted with Thermador professional appliances, a custom Raw Urth vent hood, quartz countertops, dual dishwashers, and a walk-in butler’s pantry with a built-in coffee bar and wine refrigerator.
The primary suite includes a transparent gas fireplace, custom cabinetry, walk-in closet with washer and dryer, and a spa-style bathroom with steam shower, floating marble double vanity, and direct access to the outdoor hot tub. A connected den offers two built-in workstations, a travertine-accented fireplace, and a full AV system.
The east wing houses three guest suites, each with en suite bathrooms, floating vanities, and access to a heated wraparound teak deck. The lower level includes a home theater with stadium seating, game room, bunk room that sleeps 16, and wet bar.
Outdoor features include multiple heated patios, Infratec heaters, a dining patio with fireplace, custom firepits, and a Case Brown-designed water feature. The landscaping by Gwen Reddish is anchored by Indiana limestone and Accoya wood siding.
Additional amenities include a heated 3.5-car garage with epoxy floors, dual EV chargers, dog- and bike-wash stations, LED uplighting, hidden thermostats, automated shades, Hemlock ceilings, and wide-plank white oak flooring throughout. This property offers a turnkey option for buyers seeking a modern, low-maintenance mountain retreat with integrated smart systems and upscale finishes.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 6 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2023
Square Feet: 8,344
Plot Size: 2.88 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.