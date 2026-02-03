Windows Go From Clear to Private at the Push of a Button in This $3.9M California Home
3448 Paseo Tranquilo in Lincoln, California, is currently listed at $3,998,000 by Stephanie Davis at Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty.
The newest Verdera estate embodies custom craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Perched above the 16th hole on a private court, it offers sweeping, uninterrupted views and the rare feeling of owning the hillside.
Upon arrival, a grand double staircase and a 10-foot cascading waterfall set the tone for the home beyond. The exterior’s natural stonework conveys timeless elegance, while the custom front pivot door features switchable smart glass for instant privacy or clear views. Step inside to soaring 12- to 16-foot ceilings and French oak flooring as natural light fills every corner of this thoughtfully designed open-concept space.
Designed for both everyday living and entertaining, the chef’s kitchen features a waterfall-edge quartzite island, custom cabinetry, and Thermador appliances—including a 60-inch range with double oven, oversized fridge/freezer, built-in espresso machine, dual dishwashers, and wine fridge. A full prep kitchen adds an extra double oven, refrigerator, and ice maker.
Designed as a private sanctuary, the primary retreat boasts panoramic vistas, a jetted tub, fireplace, and its own laundry. Switchable glass windows, echoing the ingenuity of the front entry, allow seamless control of light and privacy.
Experience elevated outdoor living with an infinity-edge pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and bathroom, nine-foot fire pit, and a 20-foot retractable glass wall that seamlessly connects to the covered patio—perfect for sunsets over Northern California. The 1.1-acre lot offers space for a garden, play area, or future ADU, while every element of the home is custom curated for comfort, luxury, and entertaining.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 2025
Square Feet: 5,703
Plot Size: 1.1 acres
