Windows Go From Clear to Private at the Push of a Button in This $3.9M California Home

3448 Paseo Tranquilo in Lincoln, California, is currently listed at $3,998,000 by Stephanie Davis at Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty.

The newest Verdera estate embodies custom craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Perched above the 16th hole on a private court, it offers sweeping, uninterrupted views and the rare feeling of owning the hillside.

Upon arrival, a grand double staircase and a 10-foot cascading waterfall set the tone for the home beyond. The exterior’s natural stonework conveys timeless elegance, while the custom front pivot door features switchable smart glass for instant privacy or clear views. Step inside to soaring 12- to 16-foot ceilings and French oak flooring as natural light fills every corner of this thoughtfully designed open-concept space.