This $5.8M Park City Residence Is Designed for Winter Sports
10525 N Liv Place, Lot C-10 in Park City, Utah, is currently listed at $5,800,000 by Julie Wood and Christina Parra Baheri at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.
This four-bedroom luxury cabin at Velvære pairs modern chalet design with unobstructed views of Deer Valley and Jordanelle Reservoir. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the landscape, while a gourmet kitchen with top-tier appliances, outdoor terrace, floating steel-and-wood staircase, private elevator, and heated driveway deliver effortless mountain living.
Designed with wellness at its core, the residence is finished with natural, low-VOC materials, advanced water and air filtration, and spa-inspired limestone baths. Located across from The Well—Velvære’s peak-performance and wellness clubhouse—it offers seamless access to restoration and world-class skiing.
Explore additional three- to five-bedroom residences and custom estate homesites: Velvære is a private, gated enclave of just 115 residences, discreetly set into the slopes of Deer Valley East Village and serviced by the Neptune Express high-speed chairlift. Owners ski directly to the lift—bypassing base areas, plazas, and day-skier traffic—for first tracks, efficient laps, and seamless full-mountain access. State-of-the-art snowmaking ensures dependable ski access all winter long.
Ownership includes exclusive access to over 22,000 square feet of amenities across two private clubhouses, including a ski beach with après lounge and valet, outdoor pools and hot tubs, dining and lounge spaces, Technogym fitness, Aescape massage, steam and sauna, yoga studio, full-service spa, game room, multi-sport simulator, zen garden, and private boat club access on the Jordanelle Reservoir.
On-demand transportation connects owners to East Village, Main Street, and year-round recreation. Ski access begins this winter, with both clubhouses anticipated to open in spring 2027.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4 full, 1 partial
Square Feet: 3,414
Plot Size: 0.11 acres
