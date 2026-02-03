This $5.8M Park City Residence Is Designed for Winter Sports

10525 N Liv Place, Lot C-10 in Park City, Utah, is currently listed at $5,800,000 by Julie Wood and Christina Parra Baheri at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.

This four-bedroom luxury cabin at Velvære pairs modern chalet design with unobstructed views of Deer Valley and Jordanelle Reservoir. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the landscape, while a gourmet kitchen with top-tier appliances, outdoor terrace, floating steel-and-wood staircase, private elevator, and heated driveway deliver effortless mountain living.

Designed with wellness at its core, the residence is finished with natural, low-VOC materials, advanced water and air filtration, and spa-inspired limestone baths. Located across from The Well—Velvære’s peak-performance and wellness clubhouse—it offers seamless access to restoration and world-class skiing.