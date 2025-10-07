A Lovingly Reimagined 1800s Kingston Estate Along the Hudson River Lists for $8.3M

290 Ulster Landing Road in Kingston, New York, is currently listed at $8,350,000 by Raj Kumar at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Ulster Landing is a storied and magnificent former Livingston estate established in the early 1800s, perched on 34 acres above the Hudson River with far-reaching views and more than half a mile of river frontage. Down a long, winding driveway lies the historic and remarkably well-preserved main house. On the first floor, the formal living and dining rooms have views of the river and are connected by the original arched doors. French doors line the living spaces, opening up to the home’s wraparound porch, overlooking the surrounding gardens and bluestone dining terrace.

Inside, the deep, berry-red kitchen was a painstaking collaboration between a local craftsman and the home’s designer, with elaborate millwork, an AGA range, multiple restored historic pieces, and ample pantry and appliance storage. The family room, office, library (complete with built-in bookshelves and rich Antoinette Poisson wallpaper), and full bath and powder room complete the first floor. The grand staircase twists around, meeting the second-floor landing and the best view in the house, framed by two large windows, the top of which disappears into the home's "tower." There are two distinct wings on the second floor: the owner’s wing and the guest wing, each with its own staircase and landing. The owner’s wing is home to the primary suite and a kid’s suite. The primary features include vaulted ceilings and large arched French doors that lead out to a balcony. An expansive dressing room with built-in closets, fireplace, primary bath with freestanding soaking tub facing the Hudson, and an alcoved toilet and shower complete the suite.

Down the hall from the primary bedroom is the colorful kid’s room with striped Swedish wallpaper and a walk-in closet. The two-toned bath has a claw-foot tub with a shower surround. A second-floor laundry and large linen closet complete this wing. A long balcony runs along the entire guest wing, offering access via French doors into the double guest suite and the single guest room. The double room features vaulted ceilings, an extra-large walk-in closet, and a full bath. The single room has detailed millwork and playful wallpaper, with its accompanying bathroom down the hall. The home is not short on functional yet tasteful utility spaces, with the ground-floor rooms converted into a laundry room, gardening mudroom, pantry, and walk-in refrigerator, as well as significant storage space. The laundry and flower room is painted a deep ochre color, with ample built-in cabinetry, an extra large utility sink, open shelving for vases, and two sets of high-capacity washers and dryers.

The gardening mudroom has exposed historic brick walls and access to the surrounding herb and flower gardens, wood storage, and the exterior potting station. Ulster Landing, with over 34 acres, possesses a particularly dynamic landscape, with several rolling wildflower meadows, centuries-old flowering trees, winding walking trails, and a pebble beach along the Hudson River. The heated gunite pool, spa, and surrounding bluestone terrace sit atop a hill overlooking the river, with an outdoor shower and a concealed storage room built in below. The circa 1800s barn, with a long bay currently acting as a garage, still contains much of the property’s original maintenance and horse-drawn carriage equipment. Up the driveway towards the property’s entrance are the "Playhouse" and the "Gatehouse." The Playhouse, a light-filled midcentury cabin, features a large living space, a kitchenette, a full bath, and a separate room that serves as a gym but could easily be used as a bunk room, art studio, office, or an overflow guest space. The Gatehouse is original to the property and is currently a charming one-bedroom cottage, ideal for caretakers, staff, or guests.

Listing Details Bedrooms: 6 Baths: 7 full