The Living Room Flows into Palms in This $5.5M Miami Home
17851 SW 48th Place in Miami, Florida, is currently listed at $5,500,000 by Mark Chatburn at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
Nestled in Ponce-Davis neighborhood, one of Miami’s most sought-after residential enclaves, this move-in-ready residence blends modern sophistication with warmth, charm, and comfort. Filled with natural light, the residence features bespoke millwork, custom cabinetry, designer finishes, and high-end appliances throughout.
The home offers 3,461 square feet of living space on a lushly landscaped 10,300-square-foot lot. The floor plan includes four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms in the main house, each with en suite accommodations and generous closet space. A detached two-story guesthouse with a loft-style design and full bathroom adds exceptional versatility, ideal as a guest suite, home office, fitness studio, or creative retreat.
Designed for Miami’s coveted indoor/outdoor lifestyle, the private backyard feels like a tropical oasis with mature landscaping surrounding a pool, while a built-in grill, lounge areas, and alfresco dining spaces create the perfect setting for relaxation and entertaining.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2021
Square feet: 3,461
Plot Size: 10,300 square feet
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