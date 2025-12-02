Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal

118 Av. Upper-Bellevue in Westmount, Quebec, is currently listed at $9,822,064 by Andrew and Alfee Kaufman at Sotheby’s International Realty Québec.

Perched on the mountain in Upper Westmount, this fully renovated contemporary home offers four spacious bedrooms with five and a half luxurious bathrooms, and sweeping panoramic views of the city. Designed for modern living and exceptional entertaining, it features a large chef’s kitchen, open concept living spaces, and three expansive terraces. Savor quiet moments beside the private saltwater pool, framed by sweeping skyline views.

