Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal
118 Av. Upper-Bellevue in Westmount, Quebec, is currently listed at $9,822,064 by Andrew and Alfee Kaufman at Sotheby’s International Realty Québec.
Perched on the mountain in Upper Westmount, this fully renovated contemporary home offers four spacious bedrooms with five and a half luxurious bathrooms, and sweeping panoramic views of the city. Designed for modern living and exceptional entertaining, it features a large chef’s kitchen, open concept living spaces, and three expansive terraces. Savor quiet moments beside the private saltwater pool, framed by sweeping skyline views.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 5 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1948
Plot Size: 0.18 acres
