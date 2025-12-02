SubscribeSign In
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of MontrealView 19 Photos

Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal

Elegant interiors, three sweeping terraces, and a saltwater pool are just a few of this $9.8M home’s standout features.
Text by
Presented by
View 19 Photos

118 Av. Upper-Bellevue in Westmount, Quebec, is currently listed at $9,822,064 by Andrew and Alfee Kaufman at Sotheby’s International Realty Québec.

Perched on the mountain in Upper Westmount, this fully renovated contemporary home offers four spacious bedrooms with five and a half luxurious bathrooms, and sweeping panoramic views of the city. Designed for modern living and exceptional entertaining, it features a large chef’s kitchen, open concept living spaces, and three expansive terraces. Savor quiet moments beside the private saltwater pool, framed by sweeping skyline views.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 1948

Plot Size: 0.18 acres

Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 1 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 2 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 3 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 4 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 5 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 6 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 7 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 8 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 9 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 10 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 11 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 12 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 13 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 14 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 15 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 16 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 17 of 18 -
Multilevel Living Hides Behind an Unassuming Facade on the Island of Montreal - Photo 18 of 18 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.