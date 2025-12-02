This $2.4M Toronto Home Pairs Vaulted Ceilings With Bathrooms That Feel Like a Spa Retreat

36 Rosemeade Avenue in Toronto, Ontario, is currently listed at $2,445,768 by Alessia Polo at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. Step through the brand-new custom wrought iron doors into a 13.5-foot vaulted foyer, where light pours through a skylight onto heated Italian porcelain floors. Vaulted ceilings and hand-oiled European oak floors continue throughout the home.

The custom kitchen centers on a 10-foot walnut island, face-framed birch cabinetry, and honed porcelain carried through the counters and backsplash. Unlacquered brass hardware, a vaulted ceiling with a custom fixture, and brand-new Monogram appliances, including a column fridge plus freezer, 48" all-gas range with hood, two dishwashers, and microwave, define the space alongside a built-in Bosch coffee machine within the cabinetry.

The dining room sits off the kitchen and opens to the family room, both framed by vaulted ceilings and generous windows that flood the home with natural light. The family room is anchored by a Valor H6 fireplace with a sculptural mantel, custom-built-ins, and an imported light fixture. Upstairs, a skylight brightens the landing with a neatly tucked laundry chute. Three bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings, custom trimwork, designer wallpaper, and large windows that capture the evening sun. Two include walk-in closets, one of which is a double. One of the bedrooms features a private en suite with a Kohler x McGee & Co. vanity and hardware, while the main bath boasts a 72-inch double vanity, a fluted tub, and oversized shower. The primary bedroom is privately located on the lower level of the back split and easily accessible with a few steps. The room is grand in scale, with large windows, a 48-inch fireplace, a terrace walkout, and a dressing room with floor-to-ceiling organization. Its en suite features heated floors, a marble and walnut vanity, a freestanding tub, a water closet, and a porcelain slab steam shower with dual heads.

The lower level features a large wine cellar, a spacious family recreation room, and a full second kitchen, complete with leathered quartz counters, birch cabinetry, and a walk-in pantry. The mudroom features custom cabinetry with direct garage access and secondary laundry. The expansive basement features a gym with built-in speakers, a large media/office space, and full laundry facility. Walk-up access to the backyard, located off the media or office space, offers flexibility to those who work from home. Outdoors, a generous canvas awaits your personal touch. This home offers the rare flexibility to accommodate guests or extended family with a comfortable, private living quarter and presents an excellent opportunity for rental income. Either way, you can enjoy the entire residence as your own with the result of a home that balances purposeful design, functionality, and enduring value.

Listing Details Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 5 full