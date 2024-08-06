You Can Be the Next Star Resident of This Celeb-Filled Address in New York for $12.9M

21 East 26th Street, New York, New York, is currently listed at $12,995,000 by Benjamin Pofcher and Nikki Field at Sotheby’s International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage. This exquisite home is one of only four exclusive residences in the renowned and celebrity-filled Whitman Mansion. It includes four oversized bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and nearly 5,000 square feet of custom-curated interiors renovated and designed by the award-winning Pembroke & Ives. Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase Madison Square Park and keep the space airy and light alongside the 11.5-foot ceilings. There are additional exposures to the north and west.

The great room defines sophistication with custom built-ins, three huge south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows, and an open and airy Scandinavian design. The custom-designed Arclinea chef’s kitchen featuring a massive breakfast-bar island, top-of-the-line Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, a built-in wine fridge, and open flow into the sun-drenched living/dining area. The dramatic elevator entrance is defined by a massive metal and glass pivot door that was so substantial, it had to be craned in through the windows. The grand reception gallery featuring wide-plank rift oak floors leads to the handsome den and kid’s space with chalkboard wall. Nearby, a spacious office comes with a fume stone powder room with Toto toilet. Down the long grand hallway, which spans a full block, are three spacious bedrooms in addition to the primary suite—all equipped with en suite baths and walk-in closets. A unique feature of this magnificent home are the two children’s bedrooms, where a graffiti artist designed the outside walls with scenes from Star Wars and Harry Potter.

The 100-foot-long grand hallway finally culminates into the secluded, north-end primary that’s both generously proportioned and tranquil. The sophisticated suite boasts a wall of windows, tasteful design, and a jaw-dropping Calacatta Gold marble spa bath with a lavish double-glass shower, deep soaking tub, and separate vanity. There are two separate water closets, all adorned with polished nickel Dornbracht fixtures. Plus, two separate custom walk-in wardrobes feature an adjacent laundry room with storage closets. Additional highlights include city-quiet windows and a Sonnex AV system, controlling the entire home’s shades, lights, and music with in-ceiling speakers. Built in the New Georgian style in 1924, The Whitman is a boutique condominium nestled directly across the street from Madison Square Park. Amenities include a full-time doorman, private gym, refrigerated package room, and basement storage. Listing Details

Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 5 full, 1 partial Year Built: 1924

Square Feet: 4,967



















