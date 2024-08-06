You Can Be the Next Star Resident of This Celeb-Filled Address in New York for $12.9M
21 East 26th Street, New York, New York, is currently listed at $12,995,000 by Benjamin Pofcher and Nikki Field at Sotheby’s International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage.
This exquisite home is one of only four exclusive residences in the renowned and celebrity-filled Whitman Mansion. It includes four oversized bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and nearly 5,000 square feet of custom-curated interiors renovated and designed by the award-winning Pembroke & Ives.
Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase Madison Square Park and keep the space airy and light alongside the 11.5-foot ceilings. There are additional exposures to the north and west.
The great room defines sophistication with custom built-ins, three huge south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows, and an open and airy Scandinavian design. The custom-designed Arclinea chef’s kitchen featuring a massive breakfast-bar island, top-of-the-line Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, a built-in wine fridge, and open flow into the sun-drenched living/dining area.
The dramatic elevator entrance is defined by a massive metal and glass pivot door that was so substantial, it had to be craned in through the windows. The grand reception gallery featuring wide-plank rift oak floors leads to the handsome den and kid’s space with chalkboard wall. Nearby, a spacious office comes with a fume stone powder room with Toto toilet.
Down the long grand hallway, which spans a full block, are three spacious bedrooms in addition to the primary suite—all equipped with en suite baths and walk-in closets. A unique feature of this magnificent home are the two children’s bedrooms, where a graffiti artist designed the outside walls with scenes from Star Wars and Harry Potter.
The 100-foot-long grand hallway finally culminates into the secluded, north-end primary that’s both generously proportioned and tranquil. The sophisticated suite boasts a wall of windows, tasteful design, and a jaw-dropping Calacatta Gold marble spa bath with a lavish double-glass shower, deep soaking tub, and separate vanity. There are two separate water closets, all adorned with polished nickel Dornbracht fixtures. Plus, two separate custom walk-in wardrobes feature an adjacent laundry room with storage closets.
Additional highlights include city-quiet windows and a Sonnex AV system, controlling the entire home’s shades, lights, and music with in-ceiling speakers. Built in the New Georgian style in 1924, The Whitman is a boutique condominium nestled directly across the street from Madison Square Park. Amenities include a full-time doorman, private gym, refrigerated package room, and basement storage.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 5 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1924
Square Feet: 4,967
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.