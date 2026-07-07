Take in the Rugged Beauty of the Ozarks Through Walls of Glass
2623 Alum Cave Road in Bee Branch, Arkansas, is currently listed at $4,295,000 by Becky Allred at Capital Sotheby's International Realty.
Perched above the shimmering waters of Greers Ferry Lake on twelve private, gated acres, this residence represents one of the most remarkable residential offerings in the Arkansas Ozarks. Meticulously designed by Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects, the home was engineered for enduring strength. A foundation of steel and concrete anchors the structure into one of the region’s most commanding ridgelines. The exterior blends hand-laid natural stone with a standing seam metal roof and precision wall systems, while expansive TimberTech decking wraps the home, supported entirely by galvanized steel.
Floor-to-ceiling Pella Reserve windows and sliding doors frame uninterrupted lake views, creating a seamless connection between indoors and out. Inside, more than 6,500 square feet of living space unfolds beneath soaring knotty pine ceilings and exposed steel beams. The open-concept great room, dining area, and kitchen are anchored by a dramatic marble fireplace and a continuous wall of glass capturing panoramic views of Greers Ferry Lake and the Ozark Mountains.
Custom cabinetry and curated furnishings throughout create a fully turnkey experience. The chef’s kitchen is appointed with professional-grade appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf rangetop, and Fisher & Paykel ovens and dishwasher drawers. A book-matched marble island and custom cabinetry are complemented by dual tankless water heaters and whole-house filtration, reflecting an uncompromising standard of quality.
The primary suite offers a private retreat with sweeping lake views, a spa-inspired bath, and fireplace. Guest suites mirror the home’s elevated standard, each thoughtfully designed with premium finishes and furnishings.Wellness and recreation are seamlessly integrated, with a lake-view fitness suite, custom sauna, and a lower-level game room complete with kitchenette—spaces designed for both relaxation and entertainment.
Technology enhances every aspect of the home, with Crestron automation controlling lighting, climate, audio, and exterior illumination. Sonos sound flows throughout, while advanced security, fiber internet, and a premium WiFi network ensure seamless connectivity.Behind the scenes, infrastructure matches the home’s ambition, including a whole-house generator, multi-zone HVAC, fresh air exchange, dehumidification, heated floors, and a substantial propane reserve, ensuring year-round comfort without compromise.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 2023
Square Feet: 6,500
Plot Size: 12 acres
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