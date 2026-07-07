Take in the Rugged Beauty of the Ozarks Through Walls of Glass

2623 Alum Cave Road in Bee Branch, Arkansas, is currently listed at $4,295,000 by Becky Allred at Capital Sotheby's International Realty.

Perched above the shimmering waters of Greers Ferry Lake on twelve private, gated acres, this residence represents one of the most remarkable residential offerings in the Arkansas Ozarks. Meticulously designed by Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects, the home was engineered for enduring strength. A foundation of steel and concrete anchors the structure into one of the region’s most commanding ridgelines. The exterior blends hand-laid natural stone with a standing seam metal roof and precision wall systems, while expansive TimberTech decking wraps the home, supported entirely by galvanized steel.

Floor-to-ceiling Pella Reserve windows and sliding doors frame uninterrupted lake views, creating a seamless connection between indoors and out. Inside, more than 6,500 square feet of living space unfolds beneath soaring knotty pine ceilings and exposed steel beams. The open-concept great room, dining area, and kitchen are anchored by a dramatic marble fireplace and a continuous wall of glass capturing panoramic views of Greers Ferry Lake and the Ozark Mountains.