This $2M Carefree, Arizona, Home Embodies Its Name With Endless Amenities

1018 N Boulder Drive in Carefree, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,000,000 by Cheryl D'Anna at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

This impeccably designed desert lodge comes fully furnished within the renowned community of The Boulders in North Scottsdale. The residence features an expansive open floor plan, where soaring glass walls frame iconic boulder formations and flood the interior with natural light and panoramic views of the Sonoran Desert.

It's all about the details here—from the oversized stone tile flooring to the sleek floating cabinetry and exquisite designer tile work in each bathroom. The gourmet kitchen blends seamlessly into the great room, offering the perfect balance of style and function for upscale entertaining. Unwind with mesmerizing desert sunsets and tranquil stargazing from your private observation deck and serene backyard retreat.