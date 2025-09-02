SubscribeSign In
This $2M Carefree, Arizona, Home Embodies Its Name With Endless Amenities

Don’t miss this lock-and-leave desert escape.
1018 N Boulder Drive in Carefree, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,000,000 by Cheryl D'Anna at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

This impeccably designed desert lodge comes fully furnished within the renowned community of The Boulders in North Scottsdale. The residence features an expansive open floor plan, where soaring glass walls frame iconic boulder formations and flood the interior with natural light and panoramic views of the Sonoran Desert. 

It's all about the details here—from the oversized stone tile flooring to the sleek floating cabinetry and exquisite designer tile work in each bathroom. The gourmet kitchen blends seamlessly into the great room, offering the perfect balance of style and function for upscale entertaining. Unwind with mesmerizing desert sunsets and tranquil stargazing from your private observation deck and serene backyard retreat. 

This single-level residence offers no steps and is available turn-key including all designer furnishings and curated accessories, making it an exceptional lock-and-leave luxury escape. Just a two-minute walk to the community pool, and moments away from The Boulders’ world-class resort amenities including golf, spa, fine dining, and more. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial 

Year Built: 1971

Square Feet: 3,026 

Jen Woo
