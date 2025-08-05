SubscribeSign In
For $8M, Settle Into Refined Mountain Living in Thaynes Canyon

Live in one of Park City’s most sought-after locations.
130 Webster Court in Park City, Utah, is currently listed at $8,000,000 by Suzanne Pretorious at Summit Sotheby's International Realty.

A design statement in the heart of Thaynes Canyon, 130 Webster Court blends mountain modern architecture with new, elevated finishes. Recently refreshed, the striking exterior has undergone a complete update, including a new luxurious stone facade, black T&G wood siding, metal soffits, heat tape, and elevated heated paver patios. 

Premium finishes abound inside, including a Poliform kitchen with chef-level appliances, double Sub-Zero refrigerators with four freezer drawers, multiple wine and beverage refrigerators, a must-see wine cellar, custom cabinetry and closets, and upgraded AV systems throughout.

Multiple lounge areas, a media room, outdoor living space with built-in pizza oven and grill, and hot tub next to an on-property stream offer options for every mood. From the moment you arrive, you will be greeted with custom luxury finishes and one-of-a-kind design.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 6 full, 1 partial 

Square Feet: 6,061

Plot Size: 0.2 acres  

Jen Woo
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Real Estate

