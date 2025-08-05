For $8M, Settle Into Refined Mountain Living in Thaynes Canyon
130 Webster Court in Park City, Utah, is currently listed at $8,000,000 by Suzanne Pretorious at Summit Sotheby's International Realty.
A design statement in the heart of Thaynes Canyon, 130 Webster Court blends mountain modern architecture with new, elevated finishes. Recently refreshed, the striking exterior has undergone a complete update, including a new luxurious stone facade, black T&G wood siding, metal soffits, heat tape, and elevated heated paver patios.
Premium finishes abound inside, including a Poliform kitchen with chef-level appliances, double Sub-Zero refrigerators with four freezer drawers, multiple wine and beverage refrigerators, a must-see wine cellar, custom cabinetry and closets, and upgraded AV systems throughout.
Multiple lounge areas, a media room, outdoor living space with built-in pizza oven and grill, and hot tub next to an on-property stream offer options for every mood. From the moment you arrive, you will be greeted with custom luxury finishes and one-of-a-kind design.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 6 full, 1 partial
Square Feet: 6,061
Plot Size: 0.2 acres
