Leisurely Lakeside Living in Nova Scotia Could Be Yours for $5M

276 Sunnylea Road in Wellington, Nova Scotia, is currently listed at $5,011,985 by Angie Bryant at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

Terrace House is a 10,000-square-foot contemporary residence designed by architect David Bourque, offering a level of luxury rarely encountered in Nova Scotia. Constructed to commercial-grade specifications and thoughtfully tailored for elevated everyday living, the home is a seamless expression of strength, precision, and architectural clarity.

With ICF construction, aluminum curtain wall systems featuring Solarban 60 glazing, and a standing seam metal roof, this home is built to endure both nature and time. Solid white oak beams add warmth and clarity to the modern interior.