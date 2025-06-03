Leisurely Lakeside Living in Nova Scotia Could Be Yours for $5M
276 Sunnylea Road in Wellington, Nova Scotia, is currently listed at $5,011,985 by Angie Bryant at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
Terrace House is a 10,000-square-foot contemporary residence designed by architect David Bourque, offering a level of luxury rarely encountered in Nova Scotia. Constructed to commercial-grade specifications and thoughtfully tailored for elevated everyday living, the home is a seamless expression of strength, precision, and architectural clarity.
With ICF construction, aluminum curtain wall systems featuring Solarban 60 glazing, and a standing seam metal roof, this home is built to endure both nature and time. Solid white oak beams add warmth and clarity to the modern interior.
A full mechanical engineering design supports radiant in-floor heating throughout—including the triple-car garage and ten discreet ducted cooling units. No bulkheads interrupt the flow; all systems are fully integrated for performance and quiet efficiency.
The six-bedroom, eight-bath home is thoughtfully designed for flexibility. The main-floor primary suite is a sanctuary, featuring a double-sided fireplace, private lounge, walk-out patio, walk-in dressing room with laundry, and an en suite centered around a sculptural freestanding concrete tub. Most additional bedrooms include private en suites, and the layout flows intuitively—perfect for a couple, yet expansive enough for family living.
The chef’s kitchen features a commercial gas range, dual JennAir full-size panel-ready refrigerators, an oversized island, and a secondary prep kitchen. The breakout space above the garage includes built-in bunk beds, a bedroom, bath, and kitchenette, ideal for guests or multi-generational living. The lower level includes a bedroom, full bath, secret room, wine room, bar, gym, and theatre.
Finishes include Emtek hardware, cold-rolled steel railings with custom-cut glass, Control4 smart automation, and book-matched stonework throughout. With over 185 feet on Grand Lake and easy access to the airport and downtown Halifax, Terrace House offers serenity and convenience in equal measure.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 6 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 2023
Square Feet: 10,417
Plot Size: 1.13 acres
