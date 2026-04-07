Wake Up to Quintessential Central Park Views in This $4.3M Co-op

860 Fifth Avenue, 6K in New York, New York, is currently listed at $4,300,000 by Carol Staab at Sotheby’s International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage. Designed by Sylvan Bien in 1950, 860 Fifth Avenue is a premier white-glove cooperative with full-time doorman, elevator operators, porter, live-in resident manager, fitness room, bike room, central laundry, and an on-site garage with discounted shareholder rates. Expansive Central Park views unfolds with an open public-room layout ideal for modern entertaining with classic Fifth Avenue scale. A proper foyer opens into a grand L-shaped living room that anchors the residence, flowing seamlessly into both the formal dining room and entrance foyer.

Western exposures deliver beautiful afternoon light over Central Park, while eastern exposures bring bright morning light, creating a luminous home from sunrise through late day. The home’s two-bedroom-wing layout creates exceptional privacy between the primary suite and guest accommodations—a configuration that is rare and is especially prized in Fifth Avenue co-ops. The windowed kitchen is designed for daily living and entertaining, featuring white lacquer cabinetry, granite countertops, a Miele cooktop and wall oven, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Miele microwave, two wine refrigerators, and a butler’s pantry. A breakfast area is marked by warm terracotta flooring. Off the kitchen is separate laundry room with a full washer, dryer, and sink. A service entrance in the kitchen adds great convenience. The primary suite occupies its own private wing with two exposures: direct Central Park views and northward vistas up Fifth Avenue. The suite is anchored by a three-way mirrored dressing area and generously sized fitted walk-in closet, with four additional closet and a marble bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and separate glass-enclosed shower.

The secondary wing includes two spacious bedrooms, each with its own en suite marble bath. One guest room faces Central Park, the other enjoys bright morning light from the east and built-ins. For a truly turkey move-in, the curated furnishings may be purchased separately. Pets (subject to board approval), pied-à-terre ownership, co-purchasing, and secondary residence use is permitted. Listing Details

Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 3 full Year Built: 1949