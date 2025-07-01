Take Over a Sustainable Inn With Eight Chalets in Rio de Janeiro for $2.7M
Rua José Justino Fernandes Pimenta in Rio de Janeiro, is currently listed at $2,726,926 by Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty.
This 42-acre inn offers a rare combination of natural beauty, sustainable living, and income-generating potential right next to the breathtaking Serra dos Órgãos National Park.
Surrounded by Atlantic Forest and abundant wildlife, the property is a haven for those seeking tranquility and self-reliant living that is just a short distance from urban conveniences.
The inn features eight independent and inviting chalets—each equipped with a private kitchen, bathroom, barbecue area, and self-contained sanitation system—offering guests comfort, privacy, and a deep connection to nature. The main residence includes two spacious suites, a cozy living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, and a pool that overlooks the verdant landscape.
An annexed building houses a full-service restaurant with an industrial kitchen, ideal for hosting retreats or expanding hospitality services. Additional amenities include a gym and an artisan atelier currently used as a ceramics studio.
This property is a model of self-sufficiency. Six natural springs provide potable water year-round, powering a natural swimming pool and supporting trout tanks stocked with 10,000 active trout. Fertile land yields ponkan oranges, bananas, avocados, palmito pupunha, vegetables, Isabel grapes, and coffee. Nearly two and a half acres are dedicated to sugarcane, used to craft artisanal cachaça on-site.
Sustainability is seamlessly integrated through solar power, a gas generator, fiber optic internet and Starlink, underground electrical systems, and a water supply that incurs no cost.
Included in the sale are all furnishings and two vehicles, a 2018 Diesel VW Amarok and a Suzuki Vitara 4x4.
Whether you’re seeking an eco-conscious hospitality venture, a retreat center, or a private sanctuary in one of Brazil’s most scenic regions, this property delivers a rare opportunity to live and work in harmony with the land.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 10
Square Feet: 1,829,863 Sq Ft
Plot Size: 42.01 acres
