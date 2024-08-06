Seeking $1.3M, This Whitefish Home Melds Style and Sustainability

617 Colorado Avenue in Whitefish, Montana, is currently listed at $1,350,000 by Tracy Rossi at Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Those seeking both style and sustainability will appreciate this three-bed, three-bath home with an open plan. Thoughtful details permeate this residence like an ofuro—a wooden Japanese soaking tub—in one of the bathrooms and a Bosch appliance package in the kitchen.

A Swiss air barrier system wraps the entire exterior, while the HRV (heat recovery ventilator) circulates fresh air through all rooms. Concrete floors with hydronic heat on both levels and white oak floors provide a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout. Other notable amenities include green rooms on each level, Pella windows, Kohler fixtures, low-maintenance pine siding, and durable Richlite and Hardie shingles.