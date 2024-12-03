This $3.5M Net-Zero Home in Boulder Has Sweeping Views and Thoughtful Details

104 Old Sunshine Trail in Boulder, Colorado, is currently listed at $3,500,000 by Melissa Farrar and Karlye Pokorney at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

Nestled in Sunshine Canyon, this home brings luxe sustainability to mountain living with natural elements and thoughtful details. Elements like hand-hewn beams from Nederland, Colorado, a sunken living room, flagstone accents on the exterior, New Zealand wool carpeting, Phillips Hue lighting, and a locally crafted Douglas fir sliding door off the primary add warmth and character throughout the home.

A custom European kitchen with Nobilia cabinetry and Miele appliances sets the stage for discerning at-home chefs. Upstairs, find the primary retreat with cinematic views and a spa-like bathroom. Luxury elements such as Duravit vanities, Kohler fixtures, and heated floors round out the space. Down the hall is a separate wing, complete with two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a lounge.