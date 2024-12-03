This $3.5M Net-Zero Home in Boulder Has Sweeping Views and Thoughtful Details
104 Old Sunshine Trail in Boulder, Colorado, is currently listed at $3,500,000 by Melissa Farrar and Karlye Pokorney at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.
Nestled in Sunshine Canyon, this home brings luxe sustainability to mountain living with natural elements and thoughtful details. Elements like hand-hewn beams from Nederland, Colorado, a sunken living room, flagstone accents on the exterior, New Zealand wool carpeting, Phillips Hue lighting, and a locally crafted Douglas fir sliding door off the primary add warmth and character throughout the home.
A custom European kitchen with Nobilia cabinetry and Miele appliances sets the stage for discerning at-home chefs. Upstairs, find the primary retreat with cinematic views and a spa-like bathroom. Luxury elements such as Duravit vanities, Kohler fixtures, and heated floors round out the space. Down the hall is a separate wing, complete with two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a lounge.
Perched in a south-facing canyon, the property provides sweeping views of the Denver skyline to the east and the Continental Divide to the west. At just under two acres, the lot offers exceptional privacy and connection to the surrounding landscape. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate easy access to nearby trails, a communal ball field down the street, and the abundant sunshine that graces the canyon.
The net-zero home is powered by a 10kW solar system with Tesla Powerwall storage, ensuring energy efficiency and the ability to live off-grid for a minimum of two days. Enhanced insulation, efficient heat pumps, and fire-resistant Nichiha siding provide both comfort and peace of mind.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1958
Square Feet: 4,328
Plot Size: 1.63 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.