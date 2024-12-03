A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8M

Les Allées du Golf in Grand Baie, Pamplemousses Mauritius, is currently listed at $3,843,724 by Chris Lazare at Mauritius Sotheby’s International Realty.

Les Allées du Golf is a four-bedroom golf villa that celebrates contemporary architecture and the natural world. Inside, an open-plan kitchen flows seamlessly into the expansive living area—making it perfect for both entertaining and relaxed family living. Outside offers a space to recharge by the picturesque pool complete with a fireplace. The creature comforts continue with a wine cellar, sauna, gym, and cinema room.

The villa is set against the backdrop of what was once a 19th-century sugar estate. The Mont Choisy Les Allées du Golf development now preserves that heritage through meticulously conserved stone structures, including the original chimney and ovens. The estate’s alleys, lined with century-old banyan trees, are set against a backdrop of 924 acres of thoughtfully landscaped grounds.