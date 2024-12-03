Cyber Week: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code WEEK35
SubscribeSign In
A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8MView 10 Photos

A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8M

Contemporary sophistication meets timeless charm on this historic 200-year-old estate.
Text by
Presented by
View 10 Photos

Les Allées du Golf in Grand Baie, Pamplemousses Mauritius, is currently listed at $3,843,724 by Chris Lazare at Mauritius Sotheby’s International Realty.

Les Allées du Golf is a four-bedroom golf villa that celebrates contemporary architecture and the natural world. Inside, an open-plan kitchen flows seamlessly into the expansive living area—making it perfect for both entertaining and relaxed family living. Outside offers a space to recharge by the picturesque pool complete with a fireplace. The creature comforts continue with a wine cellar, sauna, gym, and cinema room.  

The villa is set against the backdrop of what was once a 19th-century sugar estate. The Mont Choisy Les Allées du Golf development now preserves that heritage through meticulously conserved stone structures, including the original chimney and ovens. The estate’s alleys, lined with century-old banyan trees, are set against a backdrop of 924 acres of thoughtfully landscaped grounds.  

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 4 full

Square Feet: 6,124

Plot Size: 0.25 acres

A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8M - Photo 1 of 9 -


A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8M - Photo 2 of 9 -


A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8M - Photo 3 of 9 -


A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8M - Photo 4 of 9 -


A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8M - Photo 5 of 9 -


A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8M - Photo 6 of 9 -


A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8M - Photo 7 of 9 -


A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8M - Photo 8 of 9 -


A Sunny Villa on the Island of Mauritius Seeks $3.8M - Photo 9 of 9 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.