This One-of-a-Kind Escape Minutes From Downtown Austin Is on the Market
3200 Stratford Hills Lane in Austin, Texas, is currently listed at price upon request by Kumara Wilcoxon at Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.
Meticulously crafted by renowned architect Larry Speck and further evolved by the award-winning Paul Lamb, this high-concept Stratford Hills estate commands a lush, private hillside, offering unmatched privacy alongside downtown Austin views.
Austere concrete and sleek reclaimed longleaf pine floors create a foundation of raw elegance, perfectly juxtaposed by soaring wood-and-steel roof trusses. The result is space that feels both expansive and intimately private, where curated art collections find their gallery-worthy backdrop and intentional design philosophy breathes through every material choice.
In the gourmet kitchen, bold Venetian plaster walls in deep, saturated black anchor the space, contrasting with a commanding natural quartzite island and a traditional LaCanche range. Here, the architecture prioritizes transparency; floor-to-ceiling glass dissolves the boundary between the culinary workspace and the landscape, allowing the interior to breathe in the Hill Country surroundings. Multi-level decks cascade across the property, connecting to an outdoor fireplace, pristine pool, and meticulously landscaped gardens.
The primary suite serves as the home’s emotional center, accessed via a hallway lined with lichen-speckled tree bark—a tactile gesture that brings nature directly into the built environment. Inside, blackened steel paneling threads through the bedroom and bath, adding a layer of industrial sophistication to the organic luxury. The bath itself is a study in texture, showcasing Arabescato marble and radiant-heated stone floors set against poured concrete walls.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 6 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 1995
Square Feet: 7,178
Plot Size: 1.02 acres
Published
Real Estate
