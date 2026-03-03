This One-of-a-Kind Escape Minutes From Downtown Austin Is on the Market

3200 Stratford Hills Lane in Austin, Texas, is currently listed at price upon request by Kumara Wilcoxon at Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

Meticulously crafted by renowned architect Larry Speck and further evolved by the award-winning Paul Lamb, this high-concept Stratford Hills estate commands a lush, private hillside, offering unmatched privacy alongside downtown Austin views.

Austere concrete and sleek reclaimed longleaf pine floors create a foundation of raw elegance, perfectly juxtaposed by soaring wood-and-steel roof trusses. The result is space that feels both expansive and intimately private, where curated art collections find their gallery-worthy backdrop and intentional design philosophy breathes through every material choice.