Storybook Charm Abounds in This Scenic $3.7M Holladay, Utah, Residence

4857 S Viewmont Street in Holladay, Utah, is currently listed at $3,750,000 by Sue Ann Wilkinson at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.

With its striking sandstone exterior, graceful columns, and welcoming front porch, the home exudes a sense of immediate warmth. Copper accents catch the light, while mature landscaping and thoughtfully designed grounds create a sense of privacy and calm. A charming pathway leads to a secluded courtyard with a glowing outdoor fireplace—perfect for slow evenings and intimate gatherings—while the backyard unfolds into a lush, garden-like retreat made for both entertaining and everyday living.

Inside, the home is warm, layered, and effortlessly functional. The kitchen serves as the heart of the home, with rich cabinetry, intricate millwork, warm wood tones, and a statement backsplash that anchors the space. The butler’s pantry offers both beauty and utility, ideal for hosting or keeping daily life beautifully organized. Throughout the home, custom built-ins add character and purpose.