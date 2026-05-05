Guitarist Steve Vai’s $11.7M Encino Home Comes With—What Else—a Music Studio

This Music Row home in Encino, California is currently listed at $11,777,000 by Jane Kellard at Sotheby’s International Realty - Malibu Brokerage. Set behind gates in Encino’s coveted Music Row neighborhood, the longtime estate of legendary guitarist Steve Vai unfolds across nearly two private acres—an oasis of natural beauty, serenity, and inspiration. Originally conceived as a midcentury residence and thoughtfully expanded to over 10,000 square feet, the home offers five en suite bedrooms, nine-foot ceilings, original poured-in-place terrazzo throughout the entry, foyer, and patios, and rich acacia wood flooring throughout. An additional 3,000 square feet was added to include the music studio, pool house, and gym.

Opening seamlessly to lush, landscaped grounds, the estate lives as a true sanctuary—an inspired, artful environment where nature, creativity, peace, and possibility converge. The interiors balance warmth and architectural presence, highlighted by a step-down family room with coffered, wood-inlaid ceilings and a striking Pennsylvania gray-blue stone fireplace. The chef’s kitchen serves as a central gathering space with custom cherry-wood cabinetry, Carrara marble countertops, a skylight, floating steel beams, and professional-grade appliances. A custom bar with fluted Gonzala wood cabinetry and a dramatic labradorite countertop adds a refined layer of entertaining, while the dining room is defined by a signature floating tapestry ceiling and seamless indoor/outdoor flow. The main-level primary suite is a private retreat, opening to its own patio with a tranquil fountain. Additional en suite bedrooms offer comfort, while an upper-level media room with vaulted coffered ceilings, kitchenette, and bath provides flexible space for guests or entertainment. Outdoor living is immersive and serene, featuring black terrazzo accents, a covered pavilion with an exposed ceiling and a Pennsylvania blue stone accent wall, and calming water elements, including a babbling brook and a fountain. Entertain beneath the stars with a custom pizza oven and BBQ, or unwind across expansive grounds with a pool, gym, and a championship tennis court set among mature landscaping.

At the heart of the estate lies the world-renowned Harmony Hut—a recording studio designed and built by Steve Vai with meticulous attention to acoustics and sonic precision. Revered as a creative sanctuary where decades of music have been brought to life, it is a rare and irreplaceable offering. This is a true legacy property where architecture, nature, and artistry converge—a living work of art and modern music history. Listing Details Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 7 full, 2 partial Year Built: 1941 Square Feet: 10,000