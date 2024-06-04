In Miami, a Palm Tree-Surrounded Home a Block From the Bay Asks $5.5M
3515 E Fairview Street in Miami, Florida, is currently listed at $5,500,000 by Karen Elmir and Patricia Alfonso at ONE Sotheby's International Realty.
This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Northeast Coconut Grove spans three stories of crisp, contemporary design. The property is a block away from the water but an oasis in and of itself with multiple balconies, a covered 1,700- square-foot patio, large backyard with private access to Steele Park, riparian rights to dock, and pool with tanning area.
The residence recently received a complete renovation and is teeming with amenities like a staff quarters, a cabana bathroom, two laundry areas, a three-car garage, solar panels, and a generator. Plus, there’s a lot available next door for purchase as part of a package deal.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 7 full
Year Built: 2022
Square Feet: 4,753
Plot Size: 0.18 acres
