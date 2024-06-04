SubscribeSign In
In Miami, a Palm Tree-Surrounded Home a Block From the Bay Asks $5.5M

The completely renovated, three-story residence is swathed in a neutral palette with plenty of amenities.
3515 E Fairview Street in Miami, Florida, is currently listed at $5,500,000 by Karen Elmir and Patricia Alfonso at ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Northeast Coconut Grove spans three stories of crisp, contemporary design. The property is a block away from the water but an oasis in and of itself with multiple balconies, a covered 1,700- square-foot patio, large backyard with private access to Steele Park, riparian rights to dock, and pool with tanning area. 

The residence recently received a complete renovation and is teeming with amenities like a staff quarters, a cabana bathroom, two laundry areas, a three-car garage, solar panels, and a generator. Plus, there’s a lot available next door for purchase as part of a package deal.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 7 full 

Year Built: 2022 

Square Feet: 4,753

Plot Size: 0.18 acres 

Jen Woo
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Real Estate

