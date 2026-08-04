For $6.5M, a Spanish-Style 1923 Home in Los Angeles Comes With a Healthy Dose of Whimsy

2230 Nottingham Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed at $6,500,000 by Sonya Coke at Sotheby’s International Realty - Los Feliz Brokerage.

Tucked in a private, lushly landscaped setting beyond a verdant front garden, this grand Spanish-style home unfolds in a series of formal spaces layered in light, color, and texture.

The living room, anchored by a wood-burning fireplace, holds space for either cozying up with a good book on the sofa in front of built-in shelves flanked by windows framing the greenery of the front garden or gathering under the dangling starburst chandelier with friends. A hand-painted abstract mural by Fromental of California's mountains sets a dramatic tone for the dining room.