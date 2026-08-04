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For $6.5M, a Spanish-Style 1923 Home in Los Angeles Comes With a Healthy Dose of WhimsyView 15 Photos

For $6.5M, a Spanish-Style 1923 Home in Los Angeles Comes With a Healthy Dose of Whimsy

Traditional bones meet an abundance of color and texture.
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2230 Nottingham Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed at $6,500,000 by Sonya Coke at Sotheby’s International Realty - Los Feliz Brokerage.

Tucked in a private, lushly landscaped setting beyond a verdant front garden, this grand Spanish-style home unfolds in a series of formal spaces layered in light, color, and texture.

The living room, anchored by a wood-burning fireplace, holds space for either cozying up with a good book on the sofa in front of built-in shelves flanked by windows framing the greenery of the front garden or gathering under the dangling starburst chandelier with friends. A hand-painted abstract mural by Fromental of California's mountains sets a dramatic tone for the dining room. 

The kitchen is dressed in dusty lilac cabinets with a large island and stainless steel appliances, and flows into the breakfast area and the lounge-y den. The lower level features a family and screening room with a laundry room and bathroom. Upstairs holds the bedrooms, with the primary offering a walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom, and distant views of downtown LA. 

Outside, lush rear gardens hold a swimmer's pool and a guest house currently used as a studio for a luxury collection of handmade vintage Moroccan rugs. Topping it off is a detached three-car garage.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 1923 

Square feet: 5,618

Plot Size: 0.35 acres 

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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