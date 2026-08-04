For $6.5M, a Spanish-Style 1923 Home in Los Angeles Comes With a Healthy Dose of Whimsy
2230 Nottingham Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed at $6,500,000 by Sonya Coke at Sotheby’s International Realty - Los Feliz Brokerage.
Tucked in a private, lushly landscaped setting beyond a verdant front garden, this grand Spanish-style home unfolds in a series of formal spaces layered in light, color, and texture.
The living room, anchored by a wood-burning fireplace, holds space for either cozying up with a good book on the sofa in front of built-in shelves flanked by windows framing the greenery of the front garden or gathering under the dangling starburst chandelier with friends. A hand-painted abstract mural by Fromental of California's mountains sets a dramatic tone for the dining room.
The kitchen is dressed in dusty lilac cabinets with a large island and stainless steel appliances, and flows into the breakfast area and the lounge-y den. The lower level features a family and screening room with a laundry room and bathroom. Upstairs holds the bedrooms, with the primary offering a walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom, and distant views of downtown LA.
Outside, lush rear gardens hold a swimmer's pool and a guest house currently used as a studio for a luxury collection of handmade vintage Moroccan rugs. Topping it off is a detached three-car garage.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1923
Square feet: 5,618
Plot Size: 0.35 acres
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.