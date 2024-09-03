Outdoor Enthusiasts Will Love This $6.9M Big Sky Residence

7 Yeti Ridge in Big Sky, Montana, is currently listed at $6,900,000 by Will Brunner at Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty.

Tucked in the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath residence was designed to celebrate the surrounding mountains. The home spans a generous 4,156 square feet, offering the perfect blend of space and sophistication on a sprawling 1.22-acre lot.

Inside, discover an open, light-filled layout that was created with relaxation and entertaining in mind. The great room is marked by soaring ceilings and expansive windows that frame mountain and golf course views. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and a large island that flows into the dining and living areas, making it ideal for hosting dinner parties or enjoying intimate family meals.