Outdoor Enthusiasts Will Love This $6.9M Big Sky Residence
7 Yeti Ridge in Big Sky, Montana, is currently listed at $6,900,000 by Will Brunner at Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty.
Tucked in the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath residence was designed to celebrate the surrounding mountains. The home spans a generous 4,156 square feet, offering the perfect blend of space and sophistication on a sprawling 1.22-acre lot.
Inside, discover an open, light-filled layout that was created with relaxation and entertaining in mind. The great room is marked by soaring ceilings and expansive windows that frame mountain and golf course views. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and a large island that flows into the dining and living areas, making it ideal for hosting dinner parties or enjoying intimate family meals.
The accordion glass doors open up to the outdoors where a wraparound deck—with grill and fireplace—allows for summer soirées or après-ski relaxation. The primary suite is a private sanctuary with its own spectacular mountain views, a luxurious en suite bath, and ample closet space.
Each of the additional three bedrooms offers comfort and privacy, while the three-and-a-half bathrooms are appointed with high-end finishes. With direct ski-in/ski-out access, you’re just steps away from the slopes— and the nearby Tom Wieskopf golf course and sports court ensures year-round recreational opportunities.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2019
Square Feet: 4,156
Plot Size: 1.22 acres
