A Modern Villa in Verbania Comes With Panoramic Lake Views and a Spa
This modern 10,225-square-foot villa is nestled in the tranquility of a park on the slopes of Bee, just a little over four miles from the shores of Lake Maggiore and the center of Verbania. The home offers complete privacy and panoramic views of the lake and the Borromean Islands. South-facing, it enjoys an abundance of natural light throughout the day.
The property spans more than an acre, featuring centuries-old trees, camellias, rhododendrons, a charming gazebo, and a large terrace. The villa is built with timeless materials and equipped with high-efficiency heating and ventilation systems, thermal and water insulation, underfloor heating, a photovoltaic system with 70 solar panels, solar shades, oak flooring, and a security system.
On the ground floor, find a spacious living room, kitchen, laundry room, cinema room, conference room, and two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Amenities include a jacuzzi, spa area with sauna, Turkish bath with sensory shower, Technogym-equipped gym, utility room, and extensive terraces.
The first floor has a living room with fireplace, kitchen, dining area, sleeping area with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a safe room, and even more large terraces. The second floor is equally equipped with a living room, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and provisions for a second kitchen, along with spacious terraces.
The basement area offers covered parking for six cars and an outdoor area with space for an additional ten cars. This exclusive villa can also be divided into three independent apartments and transformed into a boutique spa hotel.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 7
Baths: 7 full
Year Built: 2024
Square Feet: 10,225
Plot Size: 1.28 acres
