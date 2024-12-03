A Modern Villa in Verbania Comes With Panoramic Lake Views and a Spa

Via Farinet Francesco Bee in Verbania, 28050 Italy, is currently listed at price upon request by Olga Starovoitova at Italy Sotheby's International Realty.

This modern 10,225-square-foot villa is nestled in the tranquility of a park on the slopes of Bee, just a little over four miles from the shores of Lake Maggiore and the center of Verbania. The home offers complete privacy and panoramic views of the lake and the Borromean Islands. South-facing, it enjoys an abundance of natural light throughout the day.

The property spans more than an acre, featuring centuries-old trees, camellias, rhododendrons, a charming gazebo, and a large terrace. The villa is built with timeless materials and equipped with high-efficiency heating and ventilation systems, thermal and water insulation, underfloor heating, a photovoltaic system with 70 solar panels, solar shades, oak flooring, and a security system.