This Charming Chicago Home Comes Complete with a Snowmelt System for $3.8M
3533 N Greenview Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, is currently listed at $3,800,000 by Patrick Teets at Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty.
This brand-new, 6,600-square-foot home sits on a rare 37.5-foot-wide lot in Southport Corridor. A stately limestone and brick facade sets the stage for clean, timeless interiors and thoughtful details like custom millwork.
The spacious and airy home spans six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, and comes equipped with two expansive rooftop decks, a rear patio, and a three-car garage. Entertainers will appreciate the chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a double oven, custom Shaker cabinetry, waterfall-edge quartz countertops, a full-height backsplash, sprawling island, walk-in pantry, and butler’s pantry complete with wine cooler, sink and appliance storage.
Upstairs is the primary suite with a spa-inspired bath with a steam shower, heated floors, a soaker tub, dual-sink vanity, and plenty of storage. Three generously-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets, a large laundry room, and a study area complete this floor.
The lower level is designed for leisure and convenience, featuring a large recreational room with a wet bar and wine cellar, two additional bedrooms, a secondary laundry room, and a shared bath with a sauna.
Topping off the amenties are an ELAN smart home automation system to control lights, temperature, locks, security, and more; and a snowmelt system in the front and back to ensure comfort during the winter months.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 4 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2024
Square Feet: 6,600
