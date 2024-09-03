This Charming Chicago Home Comes Complete with a Snowmelt System for $3.8M

3533 N Greenview Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, is currently listed at $3,800,000 by Patrick Teets at Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty.

This brand-new, 6,600-square-foot home sits on a rare 37.5-foot-wide lot in Southport Corridor. A stately limestone and brick facade sets the stage for clean, timeless interiors and thoughtful details like custom millwork.

The spacious and airy home spans six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, and comes equipped with two expansive rooftop decks, a rear patio, and a three-car garage. Entertainers will appreciate the chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a double oven, custom Shaker cabinetry, waterfall-edge quartz countertops, a full-height backsplash, sprawling island, walk-in pantry, and butler’s pantry complete with wine cooler, sink and appliance storage.