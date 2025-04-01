A Southern Utah Sanctuary Between Three National Parks Asks $8M

63 E Colima Road, Washington, Utah, is currently listed at $8,000,000 by Kylee Willard and Eddy Ortiz at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.

This custom-built home by C. Blake Homes is located in Southern Utah’s newest gated community Solente, with concierge-style service and access to six hiking trails less than two miles away.

The gourmet kitchen boasts Sub-Zero, Wolf appliances, two ovens, two steam ovens, an induction cooktop, two House of Rohl sinks, a built-in banquette, walnut cabinets, and a large walk-in pantry with amazing views. Two wet bars round the space out to make entertaining a breeze.