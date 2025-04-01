SubscribeSign In
A Southern Utah Sanctuary Between Three National Parks Asks $8M

Enjoy a saltwater pool and spa, gym, infrared sauna, and hiking trails aplenty.
63 E Colima Road, Washington, Utah, is currently listed at $8,000,000 by Kylee Willard and Eddy Ortiz at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.

This custom-built home by C. Blake Homes is located in Southern Utah’s newest gated community Solente, with concierge-style service and access to six hiking trails less than two miles away. 

The gourmet kitchen boasts Sub-Zero, Wolf appliances, two ovens, two steam ovens, an induction cooktop, two House of Rohl sinks, a built-in banquette, walnut cabinets, and a large walk-in pantry with amazing views. Two wet bars round the space out to make entertaining a breeze. 

Custom touches permeate the home including real walnut accents on both the exterior and interior, stunning entryway baseboards, and intricate custom trim on bathroom walls. Each bathroom has backlit soapboxes in all showers, while the bedrooms have backlit ceiling trays and outdoor seating areas to enjoy views from every room. 

Designed for both relaxation and entertainment, the property includes a saltwater pool and spa, a fully equipped gym system, an infrared sauna, and multiple fireplaces—four indoors and three outdoors. Modern technology enhances everyday living with a built-in Sonos sound system, a Hague water system, and quartzite countertops from Italy. 

The home’s exterior is as striking as its interior, featuring exposed aggregate concrete, C-channel metal beams, and walnut accents that blend seamlessly with the surrounding open space. 

Situated in a serene setting with views from every room, the home was designed as a sanctuary. The home is a short drive to the massive cliffs of Zion National Park, the hoodoos of Bryce Canyon National Park, and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. There are four large reservoirs nearby and thousands of public acres for the adventurous at heart. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 4 full, 2 partial 

Year Built: 2025 

Square Feet: 37,166

Plot Size: 0.44 acres

