For $4.6M, This Marbella Villa Embodies Mediterranean Living

The Spanish seaside home boasts unparalleled amenities and spaces designed for gathering.
Nueva Andalucia in Marbella, Málaga, is currently listed at $4,637,832 by Blanca Herreros at Madrid Sotheby’s International Realty.

Crafted by architect Ismael Merida, this villa in a gated community was designed for sophisticated comfort and stylish entertaining. Enjoy private infinity pools and meticulously landscaped gardens that extend to spacious outdoor terraces. 

This residence, designed by GC-Studio, is crowned with a bespoke solarium that offers a unique space to lounge and take in panoramas of La Concha and the Mediterranean Sea. Residents also have access to community amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, lavish spa (complete with a hammam), sauna, ice bath and indoor pool. Topping it off is access to a private garage or carport through a connecting tunnel. 

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 5 full 

Square Feet: 5,252 

Plot Size: 0.24 acres

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

