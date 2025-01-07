For $4.6M, This Marbella Villa Embodies Mediterranean Living

Nueva Andalucia in Marbella, Málaga, is currently listed at $4,637,832 by Blanca Herreros at Madrid Sotheby’s International Realty.

Crafted by architect Ismael Merida, this villa in a gated community was designed for sophisticated comfort and stylish entertaining. Enjoy private infinity pools and meticulously landscaped gardens that extend to spacious outdoor terraces.

This residence, designed by GC-Studio, is crowned with a bespoke solarium that offers a unique space to lounge and take in panoramas of La Concha and the Mediterranean Sea. Residents also have access to community amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, lavish spa (complete with a hammam), sauna, ice bath and indoor pool. Topping it off is access to a private garage or carport through a connecting tunnel.