This Bold Build in Princeton Blends Smart Technology With Sustainable Style for $2.3M

124 Spruce Street in Princeton, New Jersey, is currently listed at $2,380,000 by Maura Mills at Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty.

Set just a block from Nassau Street, this newly constructed four-story home fuses quiet luxury and thoughtful design. While the structure is new, the sensibility is timeless—soothing materials, intuitive layouts, and integrated technology all working in quiet harmony.

Inside, the palette leans serene: glass panels and cable rails provide a weightless, architectural edge, while soft-toned wallpaper and linear wood trim play against the 9-foot ceilings, introducing warmth and texture without overstating their presence.