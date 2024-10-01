With Palm Trees and a Pool, This $9.5M Pinecrest Home Embraces Modern Florida Living

9751 SW 63rd Court in Pinecrest, Florida, is currently listed at $9,500,000 by Michael Martinez at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

This entrance of this modern estate is defined by elegant living spaces, an open kitchen, and a versatile flex room. A cozy sitting area and bedrooms offer comfort upstairs. The primary bedroom offers a resort-style bathroom and sprawling closet.

Smart home features, LED lighting, and impact-resistant glazing enhance the property. Additional luxuries include a wine gallery and that spacious flex room, ideal for a home theater, gym, or home office. Outside, a resort-style pool, covered summer kitchen, and gated perimeter ensure privacy. Topping it all off is a three-car garage.