This Panoramic Austin Home for Sale Is a Stunning, Nature-Infused Sanctuary

201 Terrace Mountain Drive in Austin, Texas, is currently listed at price upon request by Kumara Wilcoxon at Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Born from a collaboration between the owners, A Parallel Architecture, and Arrowhead Construction, this residence was envisioned to transcend conventional standards—where every angle, material, and spatial relationship has been carefully composed to cultivate a tranquil spatial experience that soothes and inspires. Commanding breathtaking views of Austin’s skyline and the rolling Hill Country beyond, this custom-designed sanctuary rests on over two acres. The striking interplay of steel, stone, concrete, glass, and natural wood creates a harmonious dialogue between built form and natural environment, eschewing traditional residential conventions in favor of bold, sculptural spaces that elevate daily living to an art form.

A dramatic entry sequence unfolds via a floating bridge to the front door, while a cascading stone stairway leads to an inspired outdoor living space below. Here, a mesmerizing reflection pond and water feature threads through the property, flowing beneath the suspended main living area in a masterful integration of architecture and landscape. The main living space hovers magnificently over the infinity pool, wrapped in walls of glass that frame panoramic city views like living artwork. A sculptural fireplace anchors the space, which flows seamlessly into a dining area and chef’s kitchen. The kitchen itself is a study in refined minimalism, featuring a monolithic marble island with waterfall edges, ingeniously designed low-profile cabinetry, and a professional-grade butler’s pantry concealed beyond. The primary suite epitomizes the home’s vision, with a floating fireplace for subtle division between sleeping and sitting areas. Dual bathrooms and closets have been crafted with the same unwavering attention to detail and material excellence.

The lower level reveals two graciously appointed guest suites and a dramatic two-story media room with kitchenette, all opening to the outdoor living terrace and pool. The exterior spaces are equally compelling, with an infinity-edge pool that appears to merge with the horizon, and thoughtfully preserved natural landscaping that creates a verdant sanctuary. An outdoor kitchen, discreetly positioned in the breezeway, preserves the purity of the views while providing an ideal setting for al fresco entertaining. Listing Details

Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 3 full, 1 partial Year Built: 2023

Square Feet: 4,002 Plot Size: 2.15 acres
































