A Sun-Drenched, Scandi-Inspired Compound in Venice Seeks $4.6M

1008 Oakwood Avenue in Venice, California, is currently listed at $4,650,000 by Sam Plouchart and Chloe Simon at Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.

This brand-new gated compound in Venice is a tranquil sanctuary. Blending monochromatic organic minimalism and functionality, each space flows into the next. Walls of glass open up to tranquil outdoor spaces, instilling a natural sense of zen. Inside, the spaces are filled with plenty of natural light, illuminating the travertine, oak, and plaster details.

An architectural staircase leads to the primary suite that features a pitched A-frame ceiling, fireplace, oversized walk-in closet, dressing area, serene bath en suite, and balcony to take in coastal views. Three additional guest bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room, and a private rooftop deck with lush views complete the upper level.