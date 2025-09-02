Ski Straight From the Front Door of This $5.9M Whitefish Mountain Resort Home

1019 Elk Camp Loop in Whitefish, Montana, is currently listed at $5,995,000 by Stephanie Skinner at Glacier Sotheby's International Realty.

This ultimate mountain getaway lies in Whitefish Mountain Resort's prestigious Medicine Rock neighborhood, Sapphire Summit. This luxurious new-build cabin was built by Bear Mountain Builders and offers an impressive contemporary style with 5,098 square feet of living space and two expansive outdoor living spaces.

With four bedrooms and six bathrooms, this stunning retreat comfortably sleeps 18, making it perfect for large families or groups of friends. Enjoy unparalleled ski access with a homeowner chairlift and a recorded ski easement agreement in place with the adjacent property, allowing you to hit the slopes with ease. And when you’re not skiing, relax and take in the breathtaking slope views. The home is offered fully furnished, and zoned for nightly rentals.